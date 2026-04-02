BroadwayWorld Classifieds 4/2/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Tech, and More

Click Here for More on Classifieds

Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 4/2/2026. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New Works and Community Engagement Manager

The New Works and Community Engagement Manager support the planning and implementation of new works initiatives and community engagement programming at The Atlanta Opera. Reporting to the Chief of Staff, this role works collaboratively with departments across the company to coordinate projects, support artists and partners, and ensure the smooth execution of programs and events. A primary responsibility of this position is coordinating the New Ope... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Manager

The Calpulli Mexican Dance Company (hereafter Calpulli or organization) is a premiere arts organization based in New York City that tours domestically and internationally with a message of honoring and celebrating Mexican people and our stories. Calpulli was founded in 2003 with the mission of celebrating the Mexican community through dance including live music. To this end, the organization produces performances via its international ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Concessions manager

JOB TITLE: Concessions Manager

REPORTS TO: Front of House Director

FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Salary, Exempt

COMPENSATION RATE: $50,000 annually

The Concessions Manager i... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Music On Stage is seeking Directors, Choreographers, and Music Directors for our 2026-2027 Season

Music On Stage is seeking Directors, Choreographers, and Music Directors for our 2026-2027 Season! In order to achieve the highest quality productions possible, we are looking for creative, talented and experienced production staff who are interested in creating theatrical magic on our stage. The stipend for Directors is $1,500. The stipend for Choreographers will be $1,000. Music Directors that teach vocals and conduct the orchestra will receive a stipend of $1,500. more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Creative Team/Crew Members & ACTORS

New African-American Theatre company based in Harlem, NYC are looking for African-American Actors all ages, as well as Crew Members (Lighting /Sound Board Operators/Electricians/Wardrobe/Dressers) and Assistant to Designers as well as Costumes ,Set, Prop Master, Sound , Hair-Make Up Designers, Production Stage Managers, Assistant Stage Managers, 2 pp to work with the Founder and running crew, We are also looking for Board Members, Please send website/Bio/Resume/Reels to Jcarter89129... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer Wanted for Staged Readings for “Joie To The World”

Associate producer wanted with stage and screen experience to produce stage readings of “Joie To The World” in the greater New York area. Cast will be five actors, non-union, in costume. Producer’s duties will be to help with casting and find suitable venues for the staged readings. Salary commensurate with NYC experience! Please send a one page resume to: nychackproductions@gmail.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Corporate Relations Manager

Working closely with the Associate Director of Development, Corporate Relations and the Director of Development, this position oversees growth of the Board of Governors, Ford’s Theatre’s corporate membership program. The Manager stewards a portf... (more)

Classes / Instruction: The Singing Dancer | Integrated Vocal Conditioning for Dancers Ready to Book

You’re booking the dance call… but losing the job in the singing callback? This 6-week intensive is designed for NYC dancers who want their voice to be as strong, reliable, and performance-ready as their movement. If your voice tightens under pressure, struggles to keep up with choreography, or doesn’t feel like a tool you can trust in the room, this course is f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Resident Scenic Designer / Technical Director

The Resident Scenic Designer/Technical Director, a member of Sunset Playhouse’s full-time professional staff, is responsible for conceptualizing, designing, and executing scenic elements for all theatrical productions while ensuring artistic vision aligns with budget, safety needs, and production timelines. This role oversees all technical operations—including set construction, lighting, sound, and stage mechanics—while supervising shop volunteers and collaborating closely w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Manager

Midland Center for the Arts is a cultural destination that advances creativity and connection to make people’s lives better. One of Michigan’s largest nonprofit arts organizations, Midland Center is a unique cultural complex located in the city of Midland, Michigan. The 275,000SF facility encompasses an auditorium theater (1,500 seat) that presents touring Broadway and national artists and entertainers, a mid-sized theater (... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Techincal Director of the Martin Theater

The Dalton School, a progressive K-12 gender-inclusive school in Manhattan’s Upper East Side, is consistently recognized as one of the preeminent independent day schools in the nation. Known for its child-centered approach and an exceptional, inspiring faculty, Dalton enrolls over 1,300 students with approximately 350 faculty and staff. Guided by the Dalton Plan, the foundation of a Dalton education, our faculty meets each student’s evolving needs, interests, and abilities. Dalton... (more)