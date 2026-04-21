Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2026- 2026 Drama League Award Nominees and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Wake up, theater enthusiasts! BroadwayWorld brings you an exciting mix of news, features, and videos from the heart of the theater world. Read about how an Episcopal retreat transformed into a prominent Off-Broadway venue, or watch the legendary Betty Buckley prepare for her return to Joe's Pub. Plus, get the latest scoop on the 2026 Drama League Awards nominations. Dive into our videos featuring Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri discussing their Broadway debuts, and catch a first look at Disney Animation’s Songs in Sign Language. There’s plenty of rich content to explore, so let’s get started!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Tuesday, April 21

2026 Outer Critics Circle nominations announced

The Balusters opens on Broadway

Coming Up



Wednesday, April 22

Beaches opens on Broadway

Thursday, April 23

The Rocky Horror Show opens on Broadway

Saturday, February 25

Joe Turner's Come and Gone opens on Broadway

Sunday, February 26

The Lost Boys opens on Broadway

The Front Page



How an Episcopal Retreat Became a Buzzy Off-Broadway Venue This season, Broadway royalty has taken up residence in the splendid library of an Upper East Side mansion. So how did House of the Redeemer, a retreat house within the Episcopal Archdiocese of New York, become off-Broadway’s hottest new venue?



Video: Betty Buckley Gets Ready for a Joe's Pub Return and Weighs In on CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Betty Buckley will return for her yearly residency at Joe’s Pub, offering audiences the chance to experience one of Broadway’s most celebrated voices in the uniquely close setting of Joe’s Pub. Watch in this video as Betty chats more about what fans can expect at Joe's Pub and more.



CHESS, RAGTIME, TITANIQUE, and More Nominated For 2026 Drama League Awards; Full List The Drama League has announced the 2026 Drama League Awards Nominees, which include Chess, Heathers, Ragtime, The Rocky Horror Show, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and more. Check out the full list here!

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Photos: Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! Final Weeks

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Megan Thee Stallion, who has been lighting up the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in her Broadway debut as “Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical since March, is now in her final four weeks of performances. See new photos here!. (more...)

by Josh Sharpe

Industry Insights

by A.A. Cristi

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Alex Freeman

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

On Sunday, April 19, the green carpet was rolled out at Jazz at Lincoln Center for the New York Premiere of The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman. . ( more... Made Up World Productions announced WORLD BUILDERS, a new development pipeline for original musicals, partnering with Webster University, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Out of the Box Theatrics to guide selected works from workshop to Off-Broadway.. ( more... Center Theatre Group has added ten new members to its Board of Directors: Stephen Cheung, Nancy Dennis, Sutton Foster, Jennifer Lewis, and more, bringing the number up to 56.. ( more... From Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater suspending operations and Central Works announcing its closure after 36 years, to Duluth Playhouse navigating a leadership transition, regional companies across the U.S. are grappling with the pressures of rising costs and uncertain funding. Across the Atlantic, the UK theatre sector is meeting similar headwinds head-on, with the government distributing £127.8 million to 130 cultural organizations, Stagetext securing funds to expand captioning access nationwide, and SOLT and UK Theatre sounding the alarm over strains on the touring ecosystem.. ( more... Paper Mill Playhouse has announced its 88th season of shows to be presented during the theater’s 2026-2027 season in Millburn, New Jersey. The lineup includes Mary Poppins, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor, Million Dollar Quartet, and Dear Evan Hansen.. ( more...

Find Out Who Won TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS VII at Food Network

by Josh Sharpe

After years of close calls, Bryan Voltaggio claimed the ultimate victory on the finale of Tournament of Champions VII, securing the belt and a $150,000 cash prize by a one-point margin. . (more...)

Andrew Lloyd Webber Opens Up About Being a Recovering Alcoholic

by Stephi Wild

Iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed in an interview that he is a recovering alcoholic, and an auction will be held for his remaining wine collection.. (more...)

Jessica Vosk, Alex Brightman, Marla Mindelle and More Join MISCAST26

by Chloe Rabinowitz

MCC Theater has revealed additional performers for Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast!. (more...)

DANCE MOMS' Nia Sioux to Join Cost n' Mayor’s 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Dancer Nia Sioux will return to the Off-Broadway stage to join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 To Midnight! The show is currently playing at The Orpheum Theater in the East Village.. ( Dancer Nia Sioux will return to the Off-Broadway stage to join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 To Midnight! The show is currently playing at The Orpheum Theater in the East Village.. ( more...

Listen: THE LAST FIVE YEARS 25th Anniversary Album With Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler

by Stephi Wild

The live recording of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium), featuring Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, is now available. Listen here!. (more...)

Happy Birthday To...

Patti LuPone

Listen Up

"We can do it

We can do it

We can make our dreams come true" - The Producers

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!