Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 21, 2026- 2026 Drama League Award Nominees and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 21, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Wake up, theater enthusiasts! BroadwayWorld brings you an exciting mix of news, features, and videos from the heart of the theater world. Read about how an Episcopal retreat transformed into a prominent Off-Broadway venue, or watch the legendary Betty Buckley prepare for her return to Joe's Pub. Plus, get the latest scoop on the 2026 Drama League Awards nominations. Dive into our videos featuring Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri discussing their Broadway debuts, and catch a first look at Disney Animation’s Songs in Sign Language. There’s plenty of rich content to explore, so let’s get started!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Tuesday, April 21
2026 Outer Critics Circle nominations announced
The Balusters opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Wednesday, April 22
Beaches opens on Broadway
Thursday, April 23
The Rocky Horror Show opens on Broadway
Saturday, February 25
Joe Turner's Come and Gone opens on Broadway
Sunday, February 26
The Lost Boys opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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How an Episcopal Retreat Became a Buzzy Off-Broadway Venue
This season, Broadway royalty has taken up residence in the splendid library of an Upper East Side mansion. So how did House of the Redeemer, a retreat house within the Episcopal Archdiocese of New York, become off-Broadway’s hottest new venue?
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Video: Betty Buckley Gets Ready for a Joe's Pub Return and Weighs In on CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL
Betty Buckley will return for her yearly residency at Joe’s Pub, offering audiences the chance to experience one of Broadway’s most celebrated voices in the uniquely close setting of Joe’s Pub. Watch in this video as Betty chats more about what fans can expect at Joe's Pub and more.
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CHESS, RAGTIME, TITANIQUE, and More Nominated For 2026 Drama League Awards; Full List
The Drama League has announced the 2026 Drama League Awards Nominees, which include Chess, Heathers, Ragtime, The Rocky Horror Show, Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and more. Check out the full list here!
|Must Watch
| Video: Inside Opening Night of PROOF with Don Cheadle, Ayo Edebiri & More
by Luka Vonier
The best of Broadway was at the Booth Theatre last week, where the first Broadway revival of Proof, David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Proof officially opened. Watch in this video as the cast and creative team walks the red carpet on opening night.. (more...)
| Video: Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri Discuss Their Broadway Debuts, Love of Theater on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
by Josh Sharpe
Celebrated actors Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri are both making their Broadway debuts in Proof, which opened last week at the Booth Theatre. Watch them speak about the projects during a segment on CBS Sunday Morning.. (more...)
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Video: First Look at Disney Animation’s SONGS IN SIGN LANGUAGE
Video: Watch Natalie Venetia Belcon & Corbin Bleu Announce the 2026 Drama League Awards Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Tony Award Winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club) and film, television, and stage star Corbin Bleu (The Great Gatsby) will co-host the 2026 Drama League Awards Nominations announcement on Monday, April 20.. (more...)
Video: Matthew Morrison Takes Final Bow in JUST IN TIME
by Stephi Wild
Last night, Matthew Morrison took his final bow as Bobby Darin in the Broadway production of Just In Time. Check out a video of Matthew, and Sadie Dickerson, taking their final bows.. (more...)
Video: Jason Robert Brown Shares THE LAST FIVE YEARS Compilation in Honor of 25th Anniversary
by Stephi Wild
The Last Five Years is celebrating 25 years since its premiere in Chicago. Composer Jason Robert Brown took to social media to share a video celebrating the show, and many of the cast members who have starred in it over the years.. (more...)
Video: Watch Isa Briones & Sepideh Moafi Announce the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations
by Nicole Rosky
Isa Briones (Just in Time, The Pitt) and Sepideh Moafi (New Born, The Pitt) will host the live announcement of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations, on Tuesday, April 21 from the Museum of Broadway. The nominations announcement will be live streamed right here at BroadwayWorld. Check back at tomorrow to tune in!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
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Photos: Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! Final Weeks
On Sunday, April 19, the green carpet was rolled out at Jazz at Lincoln Center for the New York Premiere of The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
by A.A. Cristi
Made Up World Productions announced WORLD BUILDERS, a new development pipeline for original musicals, partnering with Webster University, The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, and Out of the Box Theatrics to guide selected works from workshop to Off-Broadway.. (more...)
Sutton Foster and More Named to Center Theatre Group Board of Directors
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Center Theatre Group has added ten new members to its Board of Directors: Stephen Cheung, Nancy Dennis, Sutton Foster, Jennifer Lewis, and more, bringing the number up to 56.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: The UK Is Investing in Theatre — Is It Enough?
by Alex Freeman
From Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater suspending operations and Central Works announcing its closure after 36 years, to Duluth Playhouse navigating a leadership transition, regional companies across the U.S. are grappling with the pressures of rising costs and uncertain funding. Across the Atlantic, the UK theatre sector is meeting similar headwinds head-on, with the government distributing £127.8 million to 130 cultural organizations, Stagetext securing funds to expand captioning access nationwide, and SOLT and UK Theatre sounding the alarm over strains on the touring ecosystem.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Paper Mill Playhouse has announced its 88th season of shows to be presented during the theater’s 2026-2027 season in Millburn, New Jersey. The lineup includes Mary Poppins, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor, Million Dollar Quartet, and Dear Evan Hansen.. (more...)
Find Out Who Won TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS VII at Food Network
by Josh Sharpe
After years of close calls, Bryan Voltaggio claimed the ultimate victory on the finale of Tournament of Champions VII, securing the belt and a $150,000 cash prize by a one-point margin. . (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Opens Up About Being a Recovering Alcoholic
by Stephi Wild
Iconic composer Andrew Lloyd Webber has revealed in an interview that he is a recovering alcoholic, and an auction will be held for his remaining wine collection.. (more...)
Jessica Vosk, Alex Brightman, Marla Mindelle and More Join MISCAST26
by Chloe Rabinowitz
MCC Theater has revealed additional performers for Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast!. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dancer Nia Sioux will return to the Off-Broadway stage to join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 To Midnight! The show is currently playing at The Orpheum Theater in the East Village.. (more...)
Listen: THE LAST FIVE YEARS 25th Anniversary Album With Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler
by Stephi Wild
The live recording of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium), featuring Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, is now available. Listen here!. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Patti LuPone
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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