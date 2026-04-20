Video: Betty Buckley Returns to Joe's Pub & Talks CATS

Betty Buckley will return for her yearly residency at Joe’s Pub for six intimate performances, April 24–26, 2026. Buckley offers audiences the chance to experience one of Broadway’s most celebrated voices in the uniquely close setting of Joe’s Pub.

"I love coming to Joe's Pub," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I love a week in the city, working with great musicians... I always feel like my six shows are like throwing my own little party to see people who I haven't seen in so long. It's always such a joy."

Buckley is a master storyteller who pairs her extraordinary vocal artistry with consummate acting skill, joined by a superb ensemble of musicians to deliver a rich, emotionally resonant and unforgettable evening of music.

The exclusive engagement reunites her with longtime collaborator, Grammy-nominated pianist, arranger and music director Christian Jacob, Tony Marino on bass, Keita Ogawa on drums and percussion, and Jordan Peters on guitar.

What can fans expect this time around? "I'm doing some songs by Lyle Lovett and James Taylor, Leon Russell... some pretty story songs."

Buckley's residency comes just weeks after she was in New York City to celebrate opening night of Cats: The Jellicle Ball. "The show is so fantastic and so fresh- so constantly exciting and original," she said. "It's come a long way, even from PAC. I loved it then, but I was really knocked out by t he honing of it... it was a very joyous night."

Watch in this video as Betty chats more about what fans can expect at Joe's Pub and more.

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