Photos: Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler in MOULIN ROUGE! Final Weeks

Megan Thee Stallion, who has been lighting up the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in her Broadway debut as “Zidler” in Moulin Rouge! The Musical since March 24, is now in her final four weeks of performances. She will perform through Sunday, May 17th only. You can now see new photos of Megan in the show here!

Megan Thee Stallion will not appear at the performances on Sunday, April 26, Saturday May 2 and Sunday, May 10. Broadway veteran Eric Anderson, who originated the role of “Harold Zidler” in early workshops and eventually played the role on Broadway for two years, returns to the production on Tuesday, May 19.

As recently announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical has been extended an additional five weeks and will now play its final performance on Broadway on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

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