DANCE MOMS' Nia Sioux to Join Cost n' Mayor’s 11 TO MIDNIGHT Off-Broadway

Dancer Nia Sioux will return to the Off-Broadway stage to join viral dance duo Austin and Marideth Telenko (Cost n' Mayor), in the cast of 11 to Midnight! Nia will have a strictly limited 3-week engagement, with her first performance on May 15th. The show previously announced an extension and will now be playing at The Orpheum Theater in the East Village through May 31st.

About Nia Sioux

Entertaining the world since she was 9 years old, Nia Sioux is continuing to grow and evolve as a New York Times & Sunday Times bestselling author, performer, singer, actress, entrepreneur, and social justice advocate (she regularly worked with The Biden White House on various campaigns). Sioux previously appeared Off-Broadway in Trip of Love in 2015!

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With over 15 million followers and many facets of the entertainment industry already under her belt, Nia is truly a multi-hyphenate talent that is up for any challenge. With an already established and impressive resume, Nia’s most recent projects include starring in the Lifetime original movie, ‘Imperfect High’, as well as her critically acclaimed original Facebook Watch series, ‘Dance With Nia’, which she executive produced. Recently, she teamed up with AdCouncil to bring further awareness to being vulnerable and open in discussing mental health with friends. The campaign titled ‘Capture the Convo’ sits down with her friends GAYLE, Zach Hood, Brooklinn Khoury, Paul Russell and Kenzie Ziegler, to speak on their own mental wellness and encourages audiences to do the same with their friends. Now, Sioux can be seen furthering her voice in the short film, The Power of Z, where the advocate narrates the important story of Gen Z and the need for their nearly 41 million votes at the polls during the 2024 Presidential Election.

In 2021, Nia also released her first children's book, “Today I Dance.” Nia believes in the importance of being a positive role model and encourages kids to “star” in their own lives, which is a message that is very dear to her. Because she is passionate about using her platform to highlight positivity in the world, Nia started a weekly #RoleModelMonday tribute on her social media to support and recognize people who are making a difference. In 2025, Nia's debut memoir Bottom of the Pyramid became an immediate New York Times Best Seller across print, e-book, and audiobook lists.

ABOUT 11 to Midnight

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

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