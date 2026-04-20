Video: Inside Opening Night of PROOF with Don Cheadle, Ayo Edebiri & More

The best of Broadway was at the Booth Theatre last week, where the first Broadway revival of Proof, David Auburn’s Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Proof officially opened.

In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

"I just hope that we all get better. You know, steel sharpens steel! [I hope] we find ways to keep digging into this play and find new things every night," said Cheadle on opening night. "It's been that way so far and I think it'll just keep going."

"Every night it's its own unique, beautiful thing that will disappear, but we all get to be in one space with each other, not just us, but the audience," added Edebiri. "We all get to share something together that's completely unique, and I feel like we're all so hungry for connection. I know I am. So getting to do that in a live aspect is really special."

Watch in this video as the cast and creative team walks the red carpet on opening night.

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