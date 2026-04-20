Photos: Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster & More Attend THE SHEEP DETECTIVES New York Premiere

On Sunday, April 19, the green carpet was rolled out at Jazz at Lincoln Center for the New York Premiere of The Sheep Detectives, the comedic mystery film starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman.

In attendance were Jackman, Sutton Foster, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Chris O’Dowd, Nicholas Braun, Molly Gordon, Brett Goldstein, Regina Hall and Rhys Darby, along with director Kyle Balda, screenwriter Craig Mazin, author Leonie Swann and producers Lindsay Doran and Eric Fellner. Check out photos from the event below.

Jackman plays George in the film, a shepherd who reads murder mysteries to his flock of sheep every night, before becoming part of one himself. After an incident occurs on the farm, the movie follows the sheep as they realize they must become detectives themselves. Soon, they put their crime-solving skills to the test by following clues and investigating human suspects.

The film features a packed lineup of live-action and voice actors, including Emma Thompson, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Hong Chau and Molly Gordon. THE VOICE cast features Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tony winner Bryan Cranston, Chris O’Dowd, Regina Hall, Olivier Award winner Patrick Stewart, Brett Goldstein, Bella Ramsey, and Rhys Darby.

Directed by Kyle Balda, from a screenplay by Craig Mazin, The Sheep Detectives is based on the novel "Three Bags Full" by Leonie Swann. It is produced by Lindsay Doran, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner with Sarah-Jane Wright, Amelia Granger, Aditya Sood, Tyson Hesse, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Tim Wellspring as executive producers. The movie will arrive in theaters on May 8, 2026 from MGM. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Amazon MGM

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming