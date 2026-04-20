Listen: THE LAST FIVE YEARS 25th Anniversary Album With Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler

The live recording of Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown’s THE LAST FIVE YEARS (25th Anniversary Live at the London Palladium), featuring Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, is now available. The album can be found on all digital platforms HERE.

Captured live during the limited, sold-out concert residency at the historic London Palladium from March 24-29, 2026, the recording documents the electric chemistry of Platt and Zegler in this special 25th Anniversary staging. Conducted and directed by Brown, the album brings the intimate, non-linear story of Cathy and Jamie to life with a symphonic scale and emotional depth.

The celebration of this landmark anniversary concluded earlier this month with two final sold-out performances in New York City at Radio City Music Hall.

“It’s impossible for me to imagine two performers who could embody these characters as seamlessly, as virtuosically, and with as much deep emotion as Ben and Rachel,” said Brown. “This recording is an incredible cap on the first quarter-century of the extraordinary life of The Last Five Years and the best possible springboard for whatever comes next. These two titanic talents are the future of musical theater, and I’m both immensely proud of them and honored by their commitment to my work.”

TRACKLIST

Still Hurting Shiksa Goddess See I'm Smiling Moving Too Fast A Part of That The Schmuel Song A Summer in Ohio The Next Ten Minutes A Miracle Would Happen / When You Come Home To Me Climbing Uphill If I Didn't Believe in You I Can Do Better Than That Nobody Needs to Know Goodbye Until Tomorrow / I Could Never Rescue You

Photo Credit: Sophia Wilson

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