Video: Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri Discuss Their Broadway Debuts, Love of Theater on CBS SUNDAY MORNING





Celebrated actors Don Cheadle and Ayo Edebiri are both making their Broadway debuts in Proof, which opened last week at the Booth Theatre. CBS Sunday Morning dedicated a segment to this production, interviewing both stars about the project and this career milestone.

Proof spotlights the complicated family dynamics of a brilliant but struggling professor who is cared for by his daughter. Cheadle and Edebiri play these roles in the revival of David Auburn's play, a dynamic that Cheadle says also extends in certain areas offstage. "I do check up and see what time she's going to bed. And when she's texting too late, I'm like, 'Hey, we do have a show tomorrow,'" Cheadle laughed.

Watch the pair speak about their working relationship and how the subject material has caused them to reflect on their own parents. In the extended interview, they share more about making their Broadway debuts in the show, their love of live theater, and the early roles that sparked their interest in acting.

Directed by Thomas Kail, Proof officially opened on April 16 at the Booth Theatre. Read the reviews for the show here.

In Proof, Catherine (Ayo Edebiri), the brilliant but restless daughter of renowned mathematics professor Robert (Don Cheadle), is thrust into turmoil when a notebook containing a revelatory Proof is discovered after his death. As debate erupts over its true authorship, Catherine must confront the power of legacy, and the cost of proving herself.

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