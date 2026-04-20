Paper Mill Playhouse Reveals Exciting 2026-27 Season Lineup

Paper Mill Playhouse has announced its 88th season of shows to be presented during the theater’s 2026-2027 season in Millburn, New Jersey. The lineup includes Mary Poppins, Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor, Million Dollar Quartet, and Dear Evan Hansen.

With performances running from November 2026 through June 2027, Paper Mill’s upcoming season will take place alongside the reconstruction of the theater’s front-of-house and lobby spaces, marking the final phase of the transformative Next Act Campaign. This construction begins immediately following the conclusion of Paper Mill’s current season with West Side Story (May 28-June 28) and is expected to be complete by September 2027. To accommodate these renovations throughout the 2026-2027 season, audiences will enter directly into the auditorium for access to the 800-seat orchestra section, while the mezzanine seating level is temporarily closed. Paper Mill will return to presenting five productions and full audience capacity in the 2027-2028 season.

Having commenced in 2018 and now entering its final phase, The Next Act Campaign has a $48.8 million fundraising goal and vision to renovate and modernize Paper Mill’s entire facilities and campus. Already-completed infrastructure improvements include the theater’s back-of-house facilities, administrative spaces, and parking lots. Most notably, Paper Mill celebrates the upcoming May 6 Grand Opening of the newly renovated F. M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant, owned and operated by Paper Mill on the theater grounds. Major upgrades include doubling the restaurant’s previous seating capacity; the expansion of restaurant hours, opening to the public five days a week; and the introduction of brand-new event spaces for a dynamic lineup of entertaining, immersive dining experiences and available for private rental. For more information on The Next Act Campaign, visit https://papermill.org/TheNextAct/.

“As we reach the end of one season and look ahead to the next, there has never been a more exciting time to be part of the Paper Mill community,” said Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director. “Seeing the vibrant work on our stages bring laughter, reflection, and joy to more than 200,000 audience members each year reminds me daily of how essential theater is for all of us. We’re especially proud to see Wanted, produced at Paper Mill in 2024 as Gun & Powder, open on Broadway this fall. Our upcoming season is one I’m especially proud of. Please join us for the childlike wonder of Mary Poppins, the laugh-out-loud chaos of Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor, the legendary hits of Million Dollar Quartet, the unforgettable emotion of Dear Evan Hansen, and for the communal experience of connecting to these stories live on stage, right here in Millburn, New Jersey.”

Executive Director Mike Stotts added, “It has been a true thrill to guide Paper Mill through the transformational renovations and upgrades supported by The Next Act Campaign. With the end in sight, we are grateful to the residents of Millburn–Short Hills, to the State of New Jersey, to every public servant who has supported Paper Mill as a cornerstone of the theater community and the local economy, and to every audience member and donor for being our reason to build on Paper Mill’s rich history and create a state-of-the-art theatrical gathering space for generations to come.”

Paper MIll Playhouse’s 2026-2027 Season

Mary Poppins

Wednesday, November 18, 2026 – Sunday, January 3, 2027

Based on the Stories of P. L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film

Original Music & Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman & Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs & Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles & Anthony Drewe

Co-created by Cameron Mackintosh

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins is a spectacular musical filled with wonder, wit, and unforgettable songs. When the mysterious nanny arrives at the Banks household, she brings adventure, imagination, and a little discipline to two mischievous children. Featuring beloved classics like “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Step in Time,” the show is a dazzling blend of heart, humor, and breathtaking stage magic. Mary Poppins is a joyful theatrical experience that reminds us anything can happen if you let it.

This production of Mary Poppins is licensed by Music Theatre International.

Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor

Wednesday, January 27 – Sunday, February 21, 2027

Lend Me a Tenor, Ken Ludwig’s wildly entertaining farce, was nominated for nine Tony Awards and won three Drama Desk Awards and the Olivier Award for Best Comedy of the Year. This comedy is a fast-paced romp that proves the show must go on – no matter who’s singing, when the renowned tenor “Il Stupendo” is scheduled to sing the lead in Pagliacci and in a chaotic twist is unable to go on. What follows is a laugh-out-loud chain reaction of mistaken identity, farcical plot twists, double entendres, and musical mayhem.

Ken Ludwig’s Lend Me a Tenor is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.

Million Dollar Quartet

Wednesday, March 17 – Sunday, April 25, 2027

Book by Colin Escott & Floyd Mutrux

Original Concept & Direction by Floyd Mutrux

Inspired by Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis & Carl Perkins

Million Dollar Quartet brings to life the electrifying true story of the night Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together at Sun Records in Memphis. What began as a casual jam session became one of the most legendary moments in rock ’n’ roll history. Featuring iconic hits like “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Great Balls of Fire,” and “Folsom Prison Blues,” the show is packed with energy, humor, and unforgettable music. It’s a thrilling concert-style musical that puts audiences front row for the birth of a musical revolution.

Dear Evan Hansen

Wednesday, May 19 – Sunday, June 27, 2027

Book by Steven Levenson

Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Dear Evan Hansen is a deeply moving musical about belonging, honesty, and the desire to be understood. When an anxious high school student finds himself caught in a misunderstanding that grows far beyond his control, he must navigate friendship, truth, and the consequences of being seen. Featuring a powerful contemporary score including “Waving Through a Window” and “You Will Be Found,” the show has resonated with audiences around the world. Honest, emotional, and ultimately hopeful, Dear Evan Hansenreminds us that even in our most difficult moments, we are not alone.

This production of Dear Evan Hansen is licensed by Music Theatre International.

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