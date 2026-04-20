Jessica Vosk, Alex Brightman, Marla Mindelle and More Join MISCAST26

MCC Theater has revealed additional performers for Miscast26, the one-night-only musical spectacular featuring Broadway stars performing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast!

Miscast26 will honor Tony Award winning Producers Roy Furman and Jill Furman and MCC Youth Company Alum & Artist Jose Useche on Monday April 27, 2026 at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

Joining the Miscast26 lineup will be LJ Benet (The Lost Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar), Ali Louis Bourzgui (The Lost Boys, The Who’s Tommy), Alex Brightman (Schmigadoon!, Beetlejuice), Sara Chase (Schmigadoon!, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), Marla Mindelle (Titanique, Sister Act), Christiani Pitts (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), King Kong), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (The Rocky Horror Show, “Pose”), Emma Sofia (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Finding Neverland), Sam Tutty (Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Dear Evan Hansen), and Jessica Vosk (Beaches, Wicked).

They join the previously announced Nicholas Christopher, Darren Criss, Jane Krakowski, Caissie Levy, Lea Michele, Ruthie Ann Miles, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Tramell Tillman. Will Van Dyke will serve as Musical Director.

MCC Theater will host a digital lottery on TodayTix for $26 in celebration of Miscast26. The lottery is now open for entries and will close at 12PM the day prior to the performance. You can enter for a chance to win up to two $26 tickets for the event. Winners are drawn after the lottery closes. If you’re a lucky winner, you’ll have 1 hour to claim your $26 tickets through the TodayTix app. Some lottery seats may be partial view.

MCC Theater has also revealed that Miscast26 will stream for free worldwide, with a Broadcast Premiere on Tuesday, May 12, 2026 at 7PM ET. Following the premiere, the broadcast will be available on-demand for free through Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Access to the broadcast is available now by booking a complimentary digital ticket here. A new block of show-only tickets has just been released.

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