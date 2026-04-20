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Video: Matthew Morrison Takes Final Bow in JUST IN TIME

Sadie Dickerson, who played Sandra Dee, also took her final bow.

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Last night, Matthew Morrison took his final bow as Bobby Darin in the Broadway production of Just in Time at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Sadie Dickerson, who plays Sandra Dee, also performed her final show!

Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Matthew Morrison played a strictly limited 3-week engagement. Two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award nominee Jeremy Jordan will begin performance as Bobby Darin beginning Tuesday, April 21, 2026. 

Check out the video of Matthew and Sadie's final bows below!

About Just in Time

Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.  Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” 

Get Just in Time Tickets From $89

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