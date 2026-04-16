Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 16, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 Opens Starring Adrien Brody and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to dive into the latest updates and stories from the Great White Way. Yesterday, we got our first look at Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in Lindsey Ferrentino's new play, The Fear of 13 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Broadway also welcomed the exciting production of Becky Shaw at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. Meanwhile, Titanique made waves on Broadway with its red carpet event at the St. James Theatre. In video highlights, don't miss Patti LuPone singing Mame in an animated universe, or Daniel Radcliffe speaking about his passion for theater before Harry Potter. These are just a few of the stories making waves on Broadway, so grab your coffee and catch up on all things theater!