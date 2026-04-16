Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 16, 2026- THE FEAR OF 13 Opens Starring Adrien Brody and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 16, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to dive into the latest updates and stories from the Great White Way. Yesterday, we got our first look at Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in Lindsey Ferrentino's new play, The Fear of 13 at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Broadway also welcomed the exciting production of Becky Shaw at Second Stage's Hayes Theater. Meanwhile, Titanique made waves on Broadway with its red carpet event at the St. James Theatre. In video highlights, don't miss Patti LuPone singing Mame in an animated universe, or Daniel Radcliffe speaking about his passion for theater before Harry Potter. These are just a few of the stories making waves on Broadway, so grab your coffee and catch up on all things theater!
But first...
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Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13
Get a first look at production photos of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
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Video: Watch Highlights from BECKY SHAW on Broadway
Becky has arrived on Broadway! Becky Shaw is now in performances at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway. Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video!
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Video: TITANIQUE Red Carpet - This Show is 'Going to Save the World'
Titanique has officially set sail on Broadway! The musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is now open on Broadway at the St. James Theatre, and BroadwayWorld was with the company on the red carpet!
|Exclusive
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive clip from the animated series Kevin, Patti LuPone voices an alternate universe, equine version of herself: Patti LuPoney. Watch the clip, in which the Broadway icon performs a few bars of 'That’s How Young I Feel' from Mame.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: THE LATE SHOW Parodies JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR with ANTICHRIST SUPERSTAR
by Josh Sharpe
The Late Show has chimed in on a recent political controversy, with a little help from the world of musical theater. During Tuesday's cold open, the late-night show parodied Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar with 'Antichrist Superstar.'. (more...)
| Video: Patti LuPone Sings MAME in Exclusive Clip From KEVIN Animated Series
by Josh Sharpe
In an exclusive clip from the animated series Kevin, Patti LuPone voices an alternate universe, equine version of herself: Patti LuPoney. Watch the clip, in which the Broadway icon performs a few bars of 'That’s How Young I Feel' from Mame.. (more...)
| Video: Daniel Radcliffe Always Wanted to Do Theater Before HARRY POTTER Films
by Josh Sharpe
Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared in conversation with Josh Horowitz at 92NY to discuss Every Brilliant Thing. Watch the Tony winner speak about his storied career on the stage, including his roles in Equus, Merrily We Roll Along, and more.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Laurie Beechman Theatre Launches STAR TO BE PROJECT to Support Emerging Artists
by Stephi Wild
To commemorate the one year anniversary of the re-opening of the Laurie Beechman Theatre Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are launching 'The Star to Be Project' to support emerging artists.. (more...)
| Kat Timpf Will Perform at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas
by Stephi Wild
Comedian and two-time New York Times bestselling author Kat Timpf, co-host of Gutfeld!, will perform at the Agave Ballroom at Durango Casino & Resort in Las Vegas.. (more...)
| CAKE Will Perform Live In Concert at The BayCare Sound in Clearwater
by Stephi Wild
CAKE will perform live at The BayCare Sound at Coachman Park in downtown Clearwater. Tickets start at $44.50 and are available through Ruth Eckerd Hall. . (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
To commemorate the one year anniversary of the re-opening of the Laurie Beechman Theatre Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are launching 'The Star to Be Project' to support emerging artists.. (more...)
Carnegie Mellon University and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Reveal Four-Year Partnership
by Stephi Wild
Carnegie Mellon University's School of Music and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra announced a four-year partnership giving CMU students direct access to PSO musicians and conductors, plus symphony subscriptions for all music majors.. (more...)
Nordoff and Robbins Music Therapy and LW Theatres Reveal New Partnership
by Stephi Wild
Nordoff and Robbins, the UK's largest music therapy charity, announced a partnership with LW Theatres, spanning venues including The London Palladium and Theatre Royal Drury Lane, with fundraising and accessible theatre experiences planned.. (more...)
International Literary Properties Partners With Robin Sharma to Expand THE 5AM CLUB and More
by Chloe Rabinowitz
International Literary Properties is launching a new literary partnership with Robin Sharma, one of the world’s leading Personal Development authors. Through this strategic partnership, ILP will work with Sharma to expand his well-established brands.. (more...)
Jessie Baldinger Wins 2026 Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Burry Fredrik Foundation has named scenic designer Jessie Baldinger as the recipient of the 2026 Burry Fredrik Design Fellowship and its $10,000 award.. (more...)
TRU to Present 'Digital-First Marketing In A 21st-Century World'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theater Resources Unlimited will host a Community Gathering on digital-first marketing, featuring MidConn Marketing founder Josh Dennis and Vital Theatre Company's Stephen Sunderlin discussing how digital has transformed live theater marketing.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and the creative team for West Side Story, the final production of Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season, including Noah Henry, Sarah-Anne Martinez making their Paper Mill debuts. . (more...)
A.R.T. Reveals First 2026/27 Titles, Including 1972 World Premiere Rock Opera
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A.R.T. has revealed the first three titles of its 47th Season. From August 2026 through January 2027, A.R.T. will produce and present three productions at the Loeb Drama Center and Farkas Hall in Harvard Square.. (more...)
Billy Crystal Will Return to Broadway in New Solo Show, 860
by Nicole Rosky
Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal will return to Broadway this fall in a new one-man show, 860, written and performed by Mr. Crystal and directed by Olivier Award-winner Scott Ellis. We have all of the details!. (more...)
RENT Will Have Live Broadway Concert Later This Year
by Chloe Rabinowitz
BroadwayWorld has learned that a live concert performance of Rent will be taking place this year! The concert will feature RENT’s original musical director, Tim Weil, on the keys, with the original Rent band.. (more...)
Jonathan Groff, Alan Cumming and More Named to TIME100 List
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TIME has revealed the 2026 TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Theater stars including Jonathan Groff, Alan Cumming and more have made the list! . (more...)
Tickets Now On Sale for The 79th Annual Tony Awards, Hosted by P!NK
by Chloe Rabinowitz
A limited number of tickets for The 79th Annual Tony Awards are now on sale to the general public. This year’s event will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, hosted by P!NK.. (more...)
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Cancels 2026 Season & Will Suspend Operations June 1
by Joshua Wright
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater (WHAT) has cancelled its 2026 season and will suspend regular operations on June 1, 2026, as leadership works to develop a path forward for the 42-year-old professional nonprofit and its home, The Julie Harris Stage.. (more...)
Review: HEART WALL, Bush Theatre
by Cindy Marcolina
Kit Withington writes a lightweight exegesis of grief, briefly touching upon what it means to grow up and leave home. Technically speaking, there’s nothing wrong with Heart Wall. It’s just a tad too sprawling and prosaic. Withington makes a few good points in her reflection, and Katie Greenall tends to its directorial needs well. From the bittersweet aura as Franky mourns the loss of feeling at home to the harrowing realisation that you might have fallen behind in life, the play prods a dull ache in all of us.. (more...)
Jeff Goldblum to Release WIZARD OF OZ Single with Cynthia Erivo This Week
by Josh Sharpe
Jeff Goldblum and Cynthia Erivo are returning to the land of Oz with the release of their new single, 'If I Only Had a Brain.' The duet will be available on Friday, April 17.. (more...)
Adrianna Hicks Sets Final Performance in SIX THE MUSICAL
by Michael Major
Adrianna Hicks has announced her final bow in SIX on Broadway. The musical's original 'Catherine of Aragon' will be playing her final performance at the Lena Horne Theatre on May 17.. (more...)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces WrestleMania in New Promo for Wrestling Event
by Josh Sharpe
The worlds of sports and musical theater are colliding in a new promotional video for WWE's WrestleMania. Ahead of its 2026 edition this month, Broadway's Lin-Manuel Miranda has shared an introduction he filmed for the pro-wrestling event.. (more...)
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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