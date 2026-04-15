Billy Crystal Will Return to Broadway in New Solo Show, 860

Big news! Tony and Emmy Award-winner Billy Crystal will return to Broadway this fall in a new one-man show, 860, written and performed by Mr. Crystal and directed by Olivier Award-winner Scott Ellis. The production will play a strictly limited 12-week engagement at a Shubert Theater to be announced, beginning previews this October. Ticket buyers can sign up for priority ticketing announcements and updates at BillyCrystal860.com.

860 will be produced by Janice Crystal, James L. Nederlander, Larry Magid, and Face Productions. Additional production and creative team members will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show,” said Billy Crystal. “860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860 and I’ll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family. It’s a joyous and heartfelt visit, about how with the love of family and friends and your inner strength, you can get through tough times. I look forward to returning to Broadway and welcoming audiences to 860.”

Crystal was last seen on Broadway four years ago in Mr. Saturday Night. Ellis' work is currently represented on Broadway with Fallen Angels.

Bios:

Tony and Emmy Award®-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer, and director Billy Crystal is known to audiences around the world as the star of such feature films as When Harry Met Sally…, City Slickers and Analyze This; as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live; and as the acclaimed nine-time host of the Academy Awards®. He received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2007, and in 2023, he was the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor, the highest honor The United States gives for the arts.

Billy’s first major television role was on the 1977 comedy series, Soap, playing one of TV’s first openly gay characters. In 1984, he hosted Saturday Night Live and later joined the regular cast, earning him his first Emmy nomination.

Crystal’s many feature film credits include the buddy cop comedy Running Scared (1986), Rob Reiner’s comic fairy tale The Princess Bride (1987), and Danny DeVito’s dark comedy Throw Momma from the Train (1987). But his breakthrough role came in 1989 when he starred opposite Meg Ryan in Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally…, which became a romantic touchstone for a generation of moviegoers and was selected as a member of the National Film Registry in 2022. Other iconic titles include Mr. Saturday Night (1992) and America’s Sweethearts (2001) with Julia Roberts. He starred opposite Bette Midler and Marisa Tomei in the 2012 Christmas family comedy Parental Guidance, which he also produced. In addition, he is the voice of one-eyed Mike Wazowski in Disney•Pixar’s animated global blockbusters Monsters Inc. (2001) and its prequel Monsters University (2013). He returned to voice Mike Wazowski in 2021 for the Disney+ series “Monsters at Work.” Crystal starred in the friendship comedy Standing Up, Falling Down (2020) opposite Ben Schwartz, and Here Today (2021), which Crystal co wrote, directed, produced, and starred opposite Tiffany Haddish. In 2023, he executive produced and starred in the limited psychological thriller series “Before” for Apple TV, which co-starred Judith Light and Rosie Perez.

As a director, Crystal was nominated for both an Emmy and a Directors Guild Award for his direction of the 2001 HBO movie 61*, which told the dramatic story of the 1961 race between Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris to break Babe Ruth’s single-season home-run record. The film earned 12 Emmy nominations.

In addition to hosting the Academy Awards® nine times—most recently in 2012 —Crystal has also hosted the GRAMMY® Awards three times. His work as a host, writer, and producer on the televised awards shows has earned him 14 Emmy nominations and five wins. Crystal won a sixth Emmy for his 1989 HBO comedy special, “Billy Crystal: Midnight Train to Moscow” which featured Crystal as the first American comedian to perform in the Soviet Union. Other HBO specials include “On Location,” “A Comic’s Line,” and “Don’t Get Me Started.”

Crystal, alongside Robin Williams and Whoopi Goldberg, served as co-host of Comic Relief’s televised fundraising events on HBO. Through specials broadcast between 1986 and 2008, Comic Relief raised $75 million dollars to help supply medical aid to the homeless.

Crystal has written five books, including Absolutely Mahvelous (1986), 700 Sundays (2005) and two children’s books, I Already Know I Love You (2004) and Grandpa’s Little One (2006). In 2013, he wrote the New York Times best-selling memoir Still Foolin' 'Em: Where I've Been, Where I'm Going, and Where the Hell Are My Keys? in which Crystal offered his heartfelt and humorous observations on aging. The audiobook version debuted at number one on iTunes and was nominated for a Grammy Award for the Best Spoken Word Album and won the Audiobook of the Year at the 2014 Audies Gala.

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Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the original production of his one-man show, 700 Sundays, for which he won a Tony Award. At the time, 700 Sundays became the highest grossing non-musical in Broadway history. The Broadway production was taped in front of a live audience for an HBO special that aired in April of 2014, which garnered 4 Emmy Nominations and was released on DVD that fall. In 2022, Crystal returned to Broadway with Mr. Saturday Night, a musical adaptation of the 1992 classic film. The show got rave reviews and received 5 Tony nominations including Best Musical; Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Crystal; and Best Book of a Musical which was written by Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel; and one GRAMMY nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album which featured eight songs sung by Crystal.

Crystal lives in Los Angeles and New York with Janice, his wife of 55 years. They have two daughters; Jennifer and Lindsay, and four grandchildren; Ella, Dylan, Hudson, and Griffin.

Director Scott Ellis is currently the Interim Artistic Director of Roundabout Theatre Company. His many Broadway productions include Fallen Angels, Art, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Doubt, Take Me Out (Tony award, Best Revival), Tootsie (Tony nomination), Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me (Tony nomination), On the Twentieth Century (Tony nomination), Harvey, Curtains (Tony nomination), The Little Dog Laughed (Drama League Award nomination), Twelve Angry Men (Tony nomination), The Man Who Had All the Luck, The Rainmaker, Company, A Month in the Country, and Steel Pier (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway credits include Amy and the Orphans, Dada Woof Papa Hot, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin, Gruesome Playground Injuries, Streamers, Good Boys and True, Entertaining Mr. Sloane, Flora, the Red Menace (Drama Desk nomination), And the World Goes ‘Round (Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards), and The Waverly Gallery. Scott is currently the co-producer and director of the new Amazon series Etoile. Other television credits include 30 Rock (Emmy Award nomination for Best Director), The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Closer, Weeds (executive producer), and Modern Family. He is the interim artistic director of The Roundabout Theatre Company in New York City.

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