RENT Will Have Live Broadway Concert Later This Year

BroadwayWorld has learned that a live concert performance of Rent will be taking place this year! The one-night only performance is set to take place at a Broadway theatre, to be announced. The concert will feature RENT’s original musical director, Tim Weil, on the keys, with the original Rent band.

Jonathan Larson's Rent is celebrating 30 years since it first opened Nederlander Theatre in 1996. The production won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production ran for 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows ever on Broadway.

The original Broadway cast of Rent starred Adam Pascal as Roger, Anthony Rapp as Mark, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Mimi, Jesse L. Martin as Collins, Wilson Jermaine Heredia as Angel, Idina Menzel as Maureen, Fredi Walker as Joanne, and Taye Diggs as Benny.

In 2005, Rent was adapted into a movie directed by Chris Columbus, and featured almost all of the original cast, with the exception of Daphne Rubin-Vega and Fredi Walker.

Rent was revived off-Broadway at New World Stages in 2011. In 2019, a live production of Rent was shown on Fox, featuring Jordan Fisher as Mark, Brennin Hunt as Roger, Tinashe as Mimi, Brandon Victor Dixon as Tom, Valentina as Angel, Vanessa Hudgens as Maureen, Kiersey Clemons as Joanne, and Mario as Benny.