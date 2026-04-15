



Daniel Radcliffe recently appeared in conversation with Josh Horowitz for an episode of Happy Sad Confused at 92NY. During the event on Thursday, April 9, the Tony Award winner spoke about his storied career on stage and screen, including his Broadway show Every Brilliant Thing.

The interview began with an overview of his theater work, which includes shows like How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Merrily We Roll Along. Despite his claim to fame in the Harry Potter franchise, Radcliffe said "I always wanted to do theater... Growing up, going to the theater and seeing shows was a huge part of my cultural intake."

Though his first major stage role was in Equus, Radcliffe recalled his first-ever theater credit, the British comedy, The Play What I Wrote, directed by his Potter co-star Kenneth Branagh. "[The writers] would always have celebrities come on the show, so they could make fun of them, basically, "explained Radcliffe. "[Kenneth] asked me to do that, and that was the first time I'd ever done stage."

Branagh was also originally tapped to direct the West End production of Equus, which starred Radcliffe in his first major theater role. During that run, as well as the Broadway transfer, Radcliffe was still leading the Harry Potter franchise and remembered rehearsing for the play, which marked new a new direction for his career.

"I remember looking around the [rehearsal] room... and thinking 'If I'm screwing up, I could not be screwing up with better people around me.'" He also spoke about working with Richard Griffiths, with whom he starred in both Harry Potter and Equus.

"I loved Equus. I loved what it started off for me. But, truly, when I look back on it, the thing that I treasure more than anything else is being able to have had the relationship I did with Richard Griffiths. He was such a spectacular and special human and I'm so glad I got to work with him that deeply."

Watch the full conversation, where Radcliffe also chats about his TV series The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins, his friendship with Tom Felton, and ranks the Harry Potter films. Check out photos from the event here.

Radcliffe is currently starring in Every Brilliant Thing, which began previews on Saturday, February 21, 2026, holding its official opening night on Thursday, March 12. He will appear in the show through May 24, 2026 at the Hudson Theatre.

The show is written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Olivier & Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin & Duncan MacMillan. The production marks Radcliffe's first return to Broadway since his Tony-winning run in Merrily We Roll Along, which also played the Hudson.

In the play, a man looks back at his young life as a child whose mother suffers from severe depression and at the list he makes to cheer her, naming all the things that make life worth living. In a live taping of the podcast, Radcliffe discusses his return to Broadway, performing solo, engaging with audiences, and the importance of shining a light on mental health struggles while finding joy amidst pain.

In the play, a man looks back at his young life as a child whose mother suffers from severe depression and at the list he makes to cheer her, naming all the things that make life worth living. In a live taping of the podcast, Radcliffe discusses his return to Broadway, performing solo, engaging with audiences, and the importance of shining a light on mental health struggles while finding joy amidst pain.