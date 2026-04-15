Video: Watch Highlights from BECKY SHAW on Broadway

Becky has arrived on Broadway! Becky Shaw is now in performances at Second Stage's Hayes Theater on Broadway, where it is running through June 14, 2026.

The Broadway production of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw, directed by Trip Cullman, stars Patrick Ball, Emmy Award-nominee Madeline Brewer, Alden Ehrenreich, Linda Emond, and Tony Award-winner Lauren Patten.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in Becky Shaw, the razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo. When it made its New York premiere Off-Broadway at Second Stage, Becky Shaw left critics and audiences reeling. Now, this hilarious hit play is back and it's making its Broadway debut. Strap yourselves in— Becky Shaw will make you laugh, gasp, and maybe take a break from dating...permanently.

Watch highlights of the cast in action in this video!