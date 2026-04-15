Video: THE LATE SHOW Parodies JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR with ANTICHRIST SUPERSTAR





The Late Show has chimed in on a recent political controversy, with a little help from the world of musical theater. During Tuesday's cold open, the late-night show parodied Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar with "Antichrist Superstar."

The musical parody, with new lyrics set to the title song of Webber's beloved rock musical, is a response to a recent AI-generated image posted by Donald Trump, which seemed to depict the President as Jesus Christ.

Among the lyrics are, "You fight with the Pope and pretend that you're our savior. There's an explanation for that ridiculous behavior. Antichrist. Is that what you are? Did we elect Satan's avatar?" Watch the full parody now.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a musical that explores the biblical portrayal of the events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”