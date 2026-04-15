Noah Henry, Sarah-Anne Martinez and More to Star in WEST SIDE STORY at Paper Mill Playhouse

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Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed the complete cast and the creative team for West Side Story, the final production of Paper Mill’s 2025-2026 season. West Side Story will begin performances on Thursday, May 28 at Paper Mill Playhouse, with opening night set for Sunday, May 31 in a run continuing through Sunday, June 28.

Directed by Paper Mill Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, West Side Story is led by a young cast of newcomers alongside several stage veterans, including Noah Henry as Tony, Sarah-Anne Martinez as Maria, Mikaela Secada as Anita, Antony Sanchez as Bernardo, Sean Harrison Jones as Riff, Hugo Pizano Orozco as Chino, Nick Alvino as Action, Stuart Zagnit as Doc, Adam Monley as Schrank, and Adam Kozlowski as Krupke.

The cast also features Gianna Paulina Annesi, Joseph Aued, Bridget Bailey, Anette Barrios-Torres, Taven Blanke, Delaney Diaz, Benjamin Freemantle, Karina Gonzalez, Sofie Hans, Alex Haquia, Macie Harris, Paulo Hernandez-Farella, Beatrice Howell, Cydney Kutcipal, Jamie LaVerdiere, Justin Lopez, Jasper Thomas Moore, Kennedy Perez, Matthew Quintero, Brett Rawlings, Ryan Rodiño, Juan Rojas, Daniel Patrick Russell, Ronan Ryan, Avelina Kiyome Sanchez, and Kyra Sorce.

An enduring masterpiece based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, West Side Story reimagines Romeo and Juliet in 1950s New York, where young lovers Tony and Maria dare to dream of a future together as rival gangs the Jets and the Sharks clash for control of the streets. With music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and book by Arthur Laurents, this unforgettable classic captures the thrilling passion of first love and the heartbreak of a world divided, featuring the original choreography of Jerome Robbins.

The creative team for West Side Story also includes Alex Sánchez (choreographer), Ben McNaboe (music direction) leading the 19-piece Paper Mill orchestra, Kelly James Tighe (scenic coordination and additional design), Antonio Consuegra (costume design), Charlie Morrison (lighting design), Matt Kraus (sound design), The Wig Associates (hair, wig and makeup design), and Rick Sordelet (fight & intimacy direction). Casting is by The TRC Company. Andrea Cibelli is the Production Stage Manager.

AUDIENCE ENRICHMENT

A CAST Q&A will be held on Saturday, June 13 following 1:30pm the matinee performance.

AUDIO-DESCRIBED PERFORMANCES are scheduled for Sunday, June 21 at 1:30pm and Saturday, June 27 at 1:30pm.

AN AUTISM-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE is scheduled for Friday, June 26 at 7:30pm.

OPEN-CAPTIONED & ASL-INTERPRETED PERFORMANCES are scheduled for Saturday, June 27 at 1:30pm and Sunday, June 28 at 7:00pm.

(Action) is making his Paper Mill debut! Broadway: Death Becomes Her, The Music Man (with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster). Other NYC: The Light in the Piazza (City Center Encores!), A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary Concert. Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Shakespeare Theatre Company.

NOAH HENRY

(Tony) is making his Paper Mill debut! Some of his favorite roles include Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid, Chad in All Shook Up, and Cornelius in Hello, Dolly!. Noah is a graduate of Belmont University.

(Riff) is making his Paper Mill debut in West Side Story. Born and raised in the suburbs of Chicago, Sean studied musical theater at the Boston Conservatory. Broadway: The Outsiders (original cast, Trip), Hamilton(Charles Lee, Samuel Seabury). Tour: Hamilton (Samuel Seabury, swing). Film/TV: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story (Action), Spirited (Apple TV), “Girls5eva” (Peacock), SNL50: The Homecoming Concert with Jimmy Fallon.

ADAM KOZLOWSKI

(Krupke) is making his Paper Mill Playhouse debut with West Side Story. National Tour: The Lion King, Scrooge: The Musical (starring Richard Chamberlain). Las Vegas Strip: The Lion King. Regional: Frozen (regional premiere), Anastasia, Jersey Boys (Tuacahn Amphitheatre); Urinetown (Nevada Conservatory Theater); The Water Coolers (world premiere, Lakeshore Theater); Show Boat, The Pajama Game, Carousel (Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire); Kiss Me, Kate (Drury Lane Oakbrook); Candide, Man of La Mancha, Countess Maritza (Light Opera Works). Most recently, Adam was seen as one of many Benjamin Franklins in a New York Lotto commercial.

(Maria) is making her Paper Mill Playhouse debut! Regional: Mean Girls (La Mirada Theatre); Deceived (Arizona Theatre Company); The Light in the Piazza (The Huntington); POTUS (Arena Stage—Helen Hayes nomination); Leaving Eden (NYMF, Outstanding Performer in a Leading Role); Peter and the Starcatcher, The Addams Family, A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Festival 56); Hello, Dolly! (Tulane Summer Lyric). Television: “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Blue Bloods,” “Evil.” Ball State University alum.

(Schrank) is making his Paper Mill debut! Broadway: Death Becomes Her, The Music Man (with Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster). Other NYC: The Light in the Piazza (City Center Encores!), A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary Concert. Regional: Pittsburgh CLO, Shakespeare Theatre Company.

HUGO PIZANO OROZCO

(Chino) was born in Guanajuato, Mexico, and moved to New Mexico at an early age. He graduated from the Juilliard School in 2022. Earlier this year he made his Broadway debut in Aladdin! Previously: Ballet Hispanico, Twyla Tharp Dance, Anastasia (Cape Playhouse), Frozen (Paper Mill Playhouse).

ANTONY SANCHEZ

(Bernardo) is making his Paper Mill debut after recently starring as Bernardo in the international tour of West Side Story directed by Lonny Price. Select credits include Legally Blonde (La Mirada), Evita (Fulton), West Side Story (Barrington Stage and San Jose Opera), On Your Feet! (Gateway), and Chess (East West Players). TV: “American Horror Story,” “Dying for Sex,” “Law & Order.”

(Anita). Born and raised in Miami, FL, Mikaela Secada is an Afro-Cuban singer, dancer, and actor. She is making her Paper Mill debut! Theater credits include Jennifer Parker in Back to the Future (Broadway), Diana in A Chorus Line (Goodspeed), Nicola in Kinky Boots (Bucks County Playhouse), Elle Woods in Legally Blonde (U of M), Carla in In the Heights (Music Theater Wichita), and Beastgirl(Kennedy Center). TV: “The Endgame” (NBC Universal), “Lioness” (Paramount+), “Blue Bloods” (CBS). Proud alum of University of Michigan!

(Doc). Broadway: Harmony; Caroline, or Change; Newsies; Seussical; The People in the Picture; The Wild Party; Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!. Off-Broadway: Original Little Shop of Horrors, All in the Timing. National tours and regional: Wicked, Applause, Crazy for You, Into the Woods, Fiddler on the Roof, Grinch, The Producers, The Sound of Music, The Miracle Worker. TV: Five Law & Orders, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “The Blacklist,” “The Good Wife,” “30 Rock,” “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary.” Stuart is the original voice of Pokémon’s Professor Oak.