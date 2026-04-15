Adrianna Hicks Sets Final Performance in SIX THE MUSICAL

Adrianna Hicks has announced her final bow in Six on Broadway. The musical's original 'Catherine of Aragon' will be playing her final performance at the Lena Horne Theatre on May 17. She returned to the production earlier this year, alongside fellow original Broadway cast member Anna Uzele.

The Some Like It Hot alum took to Instagram to announce that she would be departing the hit show after her third engagement.

"To be able to come back again this year, I think this is like the third time coming back to this show, has been nothing but the greatest gift. And just to be able to step into that costume again and to sing the songs and just to fellowship with you guys has been truly something that I will never, ever, ever forget," Hicks said in a social media video.

Her co-star, Dylan Mulvaney, recently announced that she will play her final performance as Anne Boleyn on May 31 and will be succeeded by Pentatonix star Kirstin Maldonado. A replacement for Hicks has yet to be announced.

Six, by Tony® Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run.

The cast also includes Jasmine Forsberg (Broadway and National Tour of Six, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends) who plays Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson (Broadway and National Tour of Six, the Dolly Parton musical) who plays Anna of Cleves, Grammy® Award-winner Abigail Barlow (The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album, Disney’s Moana 2) who plays Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele (Original Broadway cast of Six; New York, New York) who plays Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Lauryn Adams, Aryn Bohannon, Maggie Likcani, and Aiyana Smash as alternates.

Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, Six is the longest running of over 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926. Six is now the 43rd longest running show in Broadway history.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

Six is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical and is the longest-running show in the Lena Horne Theatre.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski