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Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13

See new photos featuring Brody and Thompson, joined on stage by Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, and more.

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You can now get a first look at production photos of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Tonight’s performance marks the official Broadway debuts of both Mr. Brody and Ms. Thompson.

Brody and Thompson are Tony Award nominee Ephraim Sykes, Michael Cavinder, Eddie Cooper, Victor Cruz, Eboni Flowers, Joel Marsh Garland, Jared Wayne Gladly, Joe Joseph, Jeb Kreager, and Ben Thompson.

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. 

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
The Company of Fear of 13

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
The Company of Fear of 13

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
The Company of Fear of 13

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thomspon

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Ephraim Sykes

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Michael Cavinder, Adriend Brody, and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Joel Marsh Garland

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Tessa Thompson

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Adrien Brody and Ephrain Sykes

Photos: Adrien Brody and Tessa Thompson in THE FEAR OF 13 Image
Ephraim Sykes







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