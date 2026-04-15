Video: Patti LuPone Sings MAME in Exclusive Clip From KEVIN Animated Series

A Broadway icon is playing a Broadway icon in Kevin, the new animated series from Aubrey Plaza, Joe Wengert, and Dan Murphy. Among the guest cast for the series is Patti LuPone, who voices an alternate universe, equine version of herself: Patti LuPony.

In the real world, of course, LuPone has played some of the greatest roles across the musical theater canon, including Eva Perón, Reno Sweeney, Mama Rose, and Mrs. Lovett, to name just a few. But in Kevin, Patti LuPony attempts to add the part of Auntie Mame to her resume, which BroadwayWorld can exclusively reveal with a new clip from the series.

The clip offers a first look at Patti LuPony's diva personality, as well as her dynamic with rival Armando (voiced by filmmaker John Waters). Musical theater fans are also treated to a sampling from her Mame audition, including a few bars from Jerry Herman's "That’s How Young I Feel" from the Broadway musical. Kevin will debut with all eight episodes on Prime Video on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The animated series follows the title character, a housecat who decides to try life without people after an unexpected break-up of his human “owners." He moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens where a chaotic band of misfit animals will help him to figure out what he really wants out of life. The series stars Jason Schwartzman as Kevin, with Aubrey Plaza as Dana, one-half of the human couple he leaves behind.

The adult series also features Joe Locke as a guest star, reuniting him and LuPone with their Agatha All Along co-star, Aubrey Plaza. Other guest stars include Aaron Jackson, Addison Rae, Ben Rodgers, Carl Tart, Cary Elwes, Charles Melton, Debby Ryan, Eugene Cordero, Jim O’Heir, Joe Wengert, John Milhiser, Lamar Woods, Lennon Parham, Maria Bamford, Mike Mitchell, Neil Casey, Nick Tiger Wiger, Nicole Byer, Pam Murphy, Quinta Brunson, Seth Kirschner, Stephanie Allynne, Stephen Malkmus, and Tig Notaro.

Additional series regulars include Whoopi Goldberg (The Lion King, Sister Act) as CUPCAKE, John Waters (Hairspray, Liar Mouth) as ARMANDO, and Aparna Nancherla (The Great North, Bob’s Burgers) as JUDY - Kevin’s new cat roommates at a local pet rescue run by human SETH, played by Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth, Monsters) and his dog BRANDI, played by Amy Sedaris (BoJack Horseman, At Home with Amy Sedaris).

Kevin is created and executive produced by Plaza and Joe Wengert, the latter also serving as showrunner. Dan Murphy, Chris Prynoski, Ben Kalina, Shannon Prynoski, and Antonio Canobbio also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Titmouse, Evil Hag Productions, and Amazon MGM Studios.

Patti LuPone is a three-time Tony Award-winning actress and a legend of the Broadway stage. She originated the role of Fantine in Les Misérables on the West End and Evita on Broadway. Other stage credits include Reno in Anything Goes, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, and Rose in Gypsy.