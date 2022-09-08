Wake Up With BWW 9/8: INTO THE WOODS Extends, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Casting, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a final extension for Into The Woods, and watch the show's new cast take their first bows!

Plus, Little Shop of Horrors will get a new cast featuring Brad Oscar, Bryce Pinkham, and Tiffany Renee Thompson.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Brad Oscar, Bryce Pinkham & Tiffany Renee Thompson to Join LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony-nominated Broadway veterans Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde) and Bryce Pinkham (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, The Heidi Chronicles, "Mercy Street") will join the cast of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway this month. . (more...)

Photos: Lea Michele Takes Her First Bows in FUNNY GIRL on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Last night, Emmy-nominated Glee star Lea Michele began her run as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl on Broadway! Check out photos of her first bows in the production here!. (more...)

Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS Extends; Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, and More Take Their First Bows

by Stephi Wild

The New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre will be extended one final time through Sunday, January 8, 2023. Check out photos and videos of the new cast's bows below!. (more...)

Jefferson Mays Will Play 50+ Roles in A CHRISTMAS CAROL on Broadway

by Team BWW

Producers Hunter Arnold and Kayla Greenspan announced that Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be coming to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Mr. Mays, who is currently performing as Mayor Shinn ten blocks north in The Music Man, will depart that role on October 23rd.. (more...)

Photos: The Puppets of SESAME STREET: THE MUSICAL Meet the Press

by Jennifer Broski

Sesame Street's very own Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, Grover, Rosita, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Gabrielle, and a host of Honkers, Martians, and other favorites will appear onstage in their very own musical. Check out photos as the puppets meet the press!. (more...)

Listen: & JULIET Releases 'Roar' From Original Broadway Cast Recording

by Stephi Wild

& Juliet has released the first song from its forthcoming Original Broadway Cast album. Listen to 'Roar' here!. (more...)

Kelly Clarkson Reveals Dreams of Being on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Kelly Clarkson shared that she would love to be on Broadway one day, revealing that it is a dream she's had since she was a kid. . (more...)

THE MASKED SINGER to Host Andrew Lloyd Webber-Themed Episode

by Michael Major

Season eight of The Masked Singer will introduce all-new themed episodes, including an 'Andrew Lloyd Webber Night.' The episode will also feature an appearance by Andrew Lloyd Webber, himself. Get a first look at Webber and The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong in a new video teaser trailer for the upcoming season!. (more...)

