Photos/Video: INTO THE WOODS Extends; Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, and More Take Their First Bows

Click Here for More on Into the Woods

The New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's revival of Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre will be extended one final time through Sunday, January 8, 2023.

Additionally, last night, Montego Glover, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus, Krysta Rodriguez, Katy Geraghty, Jim Stanek, and Andy Karl all took their initial bows in the production as the show's new cast began performances. Check out photos and videos of their bows below!

Into the Woods, the first Broadway show of the 2022/2023 season, is directed by Lear deBessonet, music direction by Rob Berman with The Encores! Orchestra, and choreographed by Lorin Latarro. This production is dedicated to the memory of Stephen Sondheim.

Casting announcements for the rest of the run will be made soon.

Tickets for the extension will be available beginning at 9:00AM EST via SeatGeek.com/into-the-woods

The Into the Woods creative team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (Scenic Design), Andrea Hood (Costume Design), Tyler Micoleau (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann (Co-Sound Designers), James Ortiz (Puppet Design), and Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wigs & Makeup Design). Casting is by Telsey & Co. with Production Supervision by Cody Renard Richard.

Into the Woods first premiered on Broadway in 1987, winning three Tony Awards including Best Score and Best Book. It has since been produced throughout the world and was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014. This production marks its first time on Broadway in 20 years.