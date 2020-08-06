Wake Up With BWW 8/6: THE WASTE LAND to Be the First Live Professional Theater Production on the West Coast Since COVID, and More!

Plus, premiere date announced for HBO's Coastal Elites, starring Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson, and more!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The first live, in-person public professional theater production on the West Coast since Covid struck earlier this year will take place September 11-October 4, 2020 when actress and playwright Lisa Ramirez performs a world-premiere adaptation of T.S. Eliot's THE WASTE LAND at Oakland Theater Project. The production is not yet fully approved by Actors' Equity Association, and is expected to be so in the coming days, pending the completion of the latest requirements.

From playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach, HBO's socially distanced comedy Coastal Elites debuts Saturday, September 12 (8:00-9:30 P.m. ET/PT). The film stars Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis

Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET.. (more...)

2) BWW Feature: How The Show Will Go On For GODSPELL at Berkshire Theatre Group

by Marc Savitt

With a small cast of only ten, the simplicity and small scale of Godspell made it an ideal choice to move forward with given current concerns. Performances will take place under a tent in the parking lot of BTG's Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield. To allow for Social Distancing, the audience for each performance will be limited to 75-100.. (more...)

3) HBO Announces Premiere Date for COASTAL ELITES, Starring Bette Midler, Kaitlyn Dever, Sarah Paulson and more!

by TV News Desk

From playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick and directed by Jay Roach, HBO's socially distanced comedy Coastal Elites debuts Saturday, September 12 (8:00-9:30 P.m. ET/PT).. (more...)

4) Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of the Howard Ashman Documentary on Disney+?

by TV News Desk

Disney+ is set to release the documentary Howard, the story of lyricist Howard Ashman, on August 7. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Norm Lewis

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Puccini's Madama Butterfly, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today's special guest is Liz Callaway. Tune in at 1pm here!

- "Tuesday, Thursday, April, August" returns today at 10:30am! Broken Records hosts offer their trademark takes on the music and video content they've been enjoying to get through the days of the pandemic. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: Oakland Theater Project Will Stage Drive-In Production of THE WASTE LAND

The first live, in-person public professional theater production on the West Coast since Covid struck earlier this year will take place September 11-October 4, 2020 when actress and playwright Lisa Ramirez performs a world-premiere adaptation of T.S. Eliot's THE WASTE LAND at Oakland Theater Project (1501 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in downtown Oakland, California.) T.S. Eliot's classic poem, THE WASTE LAND has been adapted for this production as a solo play by Lisa Ramirez, John Wilkins and Michael Moran, who directs.

It has been determined that the Oakland Theater Project production of THE WASTE LAND is not yet fully approved by Actors' Equity Association, and is expected to be so in the coming days, pending the completion of the latest requirements.

What we're watching: Matt Doyle, Nicolette Robinson, Ann Harada and More From the Cast of BROOKLYNITE Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero

The cast of Brooklynite came together to pay tribute to their friend and colleague Nick Cordero, performing "The Rescue Waltz". The video features original cast members Peter Lerman (on guitar), Matt Doyle, Nicolette Robinson, Ann Harada, John-Michael Lyles, Manik Choski, Remy Zaken, Grace McLean, Andrew Call, Gerard Canonico, Carla Duren, Max Chernin, Alex Boniello, and Tom Alan Robbins.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

