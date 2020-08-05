Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Matt Doyle, Nicolette Robinson, Ann Harada and More From the Cast of BROOKLYNITE Pay Tribute to Nick Cordero
Watch cast members sing 'The Rescue Waltz' as a tribute to Cordero
The cast of Brooklynite came together to pay tribute to their friend and colleague Nick Cordero, performing "The Rescue Waltz". The video features original cast members Peter Lerman (on guitar), Matt Doyle, Nicolette Robinson, Ann Harada, John-Michael Lyles, Manik Choski, Remy Zaken, Grace McLean, Andrew Call, Gerard Canonico, Carla Duren, Max Chernin, Alex Boniello, and Tom Alan Robbins.
They shared the message: "'Some are rockets who light up our sky.' We love you, Nick."
Cordero was a member of the original cast of Brooklynite when it premiered in 2015.
Watch below.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Linda Lavin Chats With CBS SUNDAY MORNING About Advocating For Herself, and Being Busier Than She's Ever Been
- VIDEO: On This Day, August 4 - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Debuts at the Delacorte
- VIDEO: Renee Fleming Performs 'O mio babbino caro' From GIANNI SCHICCHI
- VIDEO: Shereen Pimentel Walks Through a Day in Her Life Pre-Pandemic and During