Wake Up With BWW 8/3: First Look at Photos of Julie Benko in FUNNY GIRL, and More!

Today's top stories include a first look at Julie Benko as Fanny Brice in Funny Girl!

Plus, Guys and Dolls at the Kennedy Center will be led by James Monroe Iglehart, Jessie Mueller, Steven Pasquale, and Phillipa Soo!

James Monroe Iglehart, Phillipa Soo, Steven Pasquale & Jessie Mueller Will Lead GUYS AND DOLLS at the Kennedy Center

by Team BWW

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has just announced initial casting for its Broadway Center Stage production of Guys and Dolls. Helmed by Marc Bruni, the all-star cast will be led by Tony Award® winner James Monroe Iglehart as Nathan Detroit, Tony Award® winner Jessie Mueller as Miss Adelaide, Steven Pasquale as Sky Masterson, and Tony Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Phillipa Soo as Sarah Brown.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Julie Benko as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL

by Stephi Wild

All new production photos have been released of 'Fanny Brice' standby Julie Benko in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl! Julie Benko will perform the title role beginning tonight through Sunday, September 4, 2022 and on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 8, 2022.. (more...)

Dillon Klena, Lauren Chanel, Jade McLeod, Chris Hoch & More Join JAGGED LITTLE PILL Tour; Full Cast Announced

by BWW Staff

Full casting has been announced for the national tour of Jagged Little Pill which will have its premiere September 6th in Las Vegas at Reynolds Hall. The full cast includes Heidi Blickenstaff (Mary Jane Healy), Lauren Chanel (Frankie), Chris Hoch (Steve), Dillon Klena (Nick), Jade Mcleod (Jo), Allison Sheppard (Bella), Rishi Golani (Phoenix), and more.. (more...)

Rebecca Creskoff, Joshua Malina & More to Lead World Premiere of WHAT WE TALK ABOUT WHEN WE TALK ABOUT ANNE FRANK

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Old Globe announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank by Pulitzer Prize finalist Nathan Englander. Performances begin September 11, 2022 and play through October 23, 2022, with the opening on Sunday, September 18.. (more...)

Veronica Stern, Willem Butler & More to Lead ANASTASIA North American Tour 2022-2023 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been announced for the next season of the North American tour of the Broadway production of ANASTASIA. This company will begin performances August 23, 2022, during the second week of a two-week engagement at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA. Veronica Stern will lead the cast as Anya.. (more...)

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL to Premiere on The Roku Channel in September

by Michael Major

Roku announced that it will exclusively bring a live capture of the stage adaptation of the hit West End musical "Heathers: The Musical" to The Roku Channel as a Roku Original special. The musical was filmed at The Other Palace, where it started its U.K. journey in 2018. Watch a sneak peek video of the upcoming special now!. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 7/31/22

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 7/31/2022.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Brand new production photos have been released of Chess- The Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Samantha Barks, Joel Harper-Jackson, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann.. (more...)

