Photos: First Look at Julie Benko as Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL

All new production photos have been released of 'Fanny Brice' standby Julie Benko in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl! Julie Benko will perform the title role beginning tonight through Sunday, September 4, 2022 and on Thursdays beginning Thursday, September 8, 2022. Benko was previously the standby for the role during Beanie Feldstein's run, which concluded on July 31.

Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele will star as "Fanny Brice" and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh will star as "Mrs. Brice," alongside Tony & Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo as "Nick Arnstein" and 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee & Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes as "Eddie Ryan," in FUNNY GIRL beginning Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Broadway's August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

FUNNY GIRL also currently stars five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch as "Mrs. Brice" through Sunday, September 4, 2022, alongside Ramin Karimloo as "Nick Arnstein" and Jared Grimes as "Eddie Ryan." They are joined by Peter Francis James as "Florenz Ziegfeld," Ephie Aardema as "Emma/Mrs. Nadler," Debra Cardona as "Mrs. Meeker," Toni DiBuono as "Mrs. Strakosh," Martin Moran as "Tom Keeney," and an acting company that includes Miriam Ali, Amber Ardolino, Daniel Beeman, Colin Bradbury, Kurt Csolak, John Michael Fiumara, Leslie Donna Flesner, Afra Hines, Masumi Iwai, Aliah James, Jeremiah James, Danielle Kelsey, Stephen Mark Lukas, Alicia Lundgren, John Manzari, Liz McCartney, Connor McRory, Katie Mitchell, Justin Prescott, Mariah Reives, Leslie Blake Walker and Julie Benko.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new FUNNY GIRL, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time FUNNY GIRL has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade