Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Chess stars Samantha Barks, Joel Harper-Jackson, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann.

Aug. 2, 2022  

Brand new production photos have been released of Chess - The Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Samantha Barks, Joel Harper-Jackson, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann. Check out the photos below.

The iconic musical is now back in the West End very briefly featuring the stellar cast, as part of a series of concerts announced at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Chess-The Musical In Concert has two more performances today, 2 August.

Chess, with music by ABBA legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and lyrics by the incomparable Sir Tim Rice, returns to the West End for the first time since 2018.

At the height of the Cold War, two chess masters meet in Bangkok to battle for the world championship, but their greatest contest is for the love of one woman,
Telling the story of love and political intrigue, and set against the background of the Cold War in the late 1970s/early 1980s, Chess features an incredible score including classics such as "I Don't Know How To Love Him" and "One Night In Bangkok".

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The cast of Chess-The Musical In Concert

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Samatha Barks as Florence

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Samatha Barks as Florence

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Joel Harper-Jackson as Freddie

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The cast of Chess-The Musical In Concert

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Hadley Fraser as Anatoly & Joel Harper-Jackson as Freddie

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Hadley Fraser as Anatoly

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Hadley Fraser as Anatoly

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Frances Mayli McCann as Svetlana

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The cast of Chess-The Musical In Concert

Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Ado Michell as The Arbiter





Related Articles

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is always... (read more about this author)


Get Tickets for Just £10 for CLOSER at Lyric Hammersmith
August 2, 2022

Get Tickets for Just £10 for the Olivier Award-winning play, Closer, at Lyric Hammersmith
Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
August 2, 2022

Brand new production photos have been released of Chess- The Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Samantha Barks, Joel Harper-Jackson, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann.
THE TRIALS Leads Our Top 10 London Shows For August
August 1, 2022

Here are some of August's most eye-catching openings. Don't forget to check back for BroadwayWorld's reviews, interviews and features.
Show Of The Week: Save up to 31% on SISTER ACT: THE MUSICAL
August 1, 2022

Save up to 31% on this sparkling celebration to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music.
New Diorama Theatre Announces a New Season of No Shows
August 1, 2022

New Diorama announces that it will present no public programme for the rest of the year.