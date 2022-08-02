Photos: First Look at CHESS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Brand new production photos have been released of Chess - The Musical In Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, starring Samantha Barks, Joel Harper-Jackson, Hadley Fraser and Frances Mayli McCann. Check out the photos below.

The iconic musical is now back in the West End very briefly featuring the stellar cast, as part of a series of concerts announced at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Chess-The Musical In Concert has two more performances today, 2 August.

Chess, with music by ABBA legends Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and lyrics by the incomparable Sir Tim Rice, returns to the West End for the first time since 2018.

At the height of the Cold War, two chess masters meet in Bangkok to battle for the world championship, but their greatest contest is for the love of one woman,

Telling the story of love and political intrigue, and set against the background of the Cold War in the late 1970s/early 1980s, Chess features an incredible score including classics such as "I Don't Know How To Love Him" and "One Night In Bangkok".

Photo Credit: Mark Senior