Wake Up With BWW 8/19: OSWALD Concert Starring Reeve Carney and Amy Spanger, and More!

Yesterday, Broadway say goodbye to three shows, including The Cher Show, Pretty Woman, and King Kong. Take a look back on the journeys of all three shows in our flashbacks below!

Over the weekend, Ian McKellen took the stage on the UK tour of Les Miserables for one performance. The cast posed with the legendary actor in his revolutionary garb after the show.

The Cher Show on Broadway played its final performance,August 18, 2019 following 34 previews and 296 regular performances.. (more...)

2) Talk Broadway To Me: Jon Mourns the Broadway Casualties of Summer 2019

by Jon Vazquez

Well my dearest Broadway fans, it's the end of the summer. The tourists are returning home, school is about to start, the smell of pumpkin spice lattes fills the air and we have to say goodbye to a plethora of Broadway shows. This month we've already said a heart-aching goodbye to The Prom (August 11) and Be More Chill (August 11). To the casts and crews, trust me when I say, though your physical form may be lacking on the Great White Way, your spirit forever remains in our hearts.. (more...)

3) BWW Flashback: PRETTY WOMAN Concludes Broadway Run Today

Pretty Woman ended its run at the Nederlander Theatre August 18, after 27 preview performances and 421 regular performances.. (more...)

4) Meet the Current Cast of WAITRESS on Broadway!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, WAITRESS will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. When the show says goodbye to Broadway, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances.. (more...)

5) BWW Flashback: KING KONG Takes Final Broadway Bow Today

King Kong played its final performance August 18, 2019 following 324 performances and 29 previews at the Broadway Theatre.. (more...)

Reeve Carney, Amy Spanger, Nick Cordero, Etai Benson, and more lead a concert production of Oswald at The Green Room 42 tonight!

November 22, 1963 is one of the most infamous days in history. As President Kennedy's motorcade heads down the streets of Dallas, Texas, a shot rings out. Days later his accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald, is led through the basement of the Dallas Police headquarters only to meet his doom. The nation mourns for the loss of a great leader, and for a truth that can never be spoken. Told through the eyes of his now elderly widowed wife, Oswald explores two possible versions of the accused assassin's journey simultaneously. On one side of our story we follow a troubled youth caught up in an impossible situation, which ultimately leads to the conspiracy theories many believe to this day. On the other, we watch a cold-blooded killer driven mad by his unrelenting need to be remembered.

What we're geeking out over: Service Dogs Attend Performance of BILLY ELLIOT in Canada

ICYMI: We had some pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs during last weeks Relaxed Performance of #sfBillyElliot. Our Next Relaxed Performance is #sfNeverending on October 2nd. https://t.co/xaBwx65W8J pic.twitter.com/otyNjm5pUS - Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019

A group of service dogs recently attended a relaxed performance of Billy Elliot at the Stratford Festival in Ontario. A photo was posted on social media of the dogs in seats at the theatre, which went viral.

What we're listening to: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Emmy-Winner Glynn Turman on his Career from Original A RAISIN IN THE SON to Netflix Film of MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

On this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to one of the most prolific character actors working today, Glynn Turman. After beginning his professional career playing Travis Younger in the original Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun" in 1959, Turman has gone on to an incredible career as a series regular or memorable guest star on TV series like "Peyton's Place," "A Different World," "The Wire," "In Treatment" for which he won an Emmy, "House of Lies," and as Nate Lahey Sr. on "How to Get Away with Murder," for which he is again nominated for an Emmy Award.

Social Butterfly: Ian McKellen Joins LES MISÉRABLES UK Tour For One Performance Only

Ian McKellen joined the UK tour of Les Miserables for one performance this weekend. Later, he came on stage and took photos with cast members following the show. The cast took to social media to share photos of the legendary actor in his revolutionary garb.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Peter Gallagher, who turns 64 today!

Peter Gallagher has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in film, television and theatre for over thirty years. He appeared on Broadway in Tom Stoppard's The Real Thing, as well as in the revivals of Long Day's Journey Into Night, Guys and Dolls, Noises Off, and On the Twentieth Century.

He has starred in over fifty films, including: Sex, Lies and Videotape, American Beauty (SAG Award), The Player, Short Cuts (Golden Globe), The Idolmaker, While You Were Sleeping, The Underneath, To Gillian on her 37th Birthday, Center Stage, Mr. Deeds, Dreamchild, Adam, Conviction, Burlesque, and the upcoming Someday This Pain Will Be Useful to You, costarring Marcia Gay Harden, Ellen Burstyn and Lucy Liu.

On television, Gallagher currently portrays Arthur Campbell in USA's hit series "Covert Affairs," and "Vince," Whitney Cummings' father on NBC's "Whitney." Of his many other credits, some favorites include SAndy Cohen on "The OC," Father Phil on "Rescue Me" and Dean Stacy Koons on "Californication." Gallagher has worked with some of the industry's most respected directors including Mike Nichols, Robert Altman, Steven Soderbergh, Sam Mendes, Nicholas Hytner, Jonathan Miller and Hal Prince. His theatre credits include musicals and plays, having starred in award winning Broadway productions of Guys and Dolls (receiving a Drama Desk nomination), Long Day's Journey Into Night (with Jack Lemmon, receiving a Tony Award nomination), The Real Thing (Clarence Derwent Award), The Corn Is Green (Theatre World Award), Noises Off and The Country Girl.

