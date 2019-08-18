Talk Broadway To Me: Jon Mourns the Broadway Casualties of Summer 2019

Well my dearest Broadway fans, it's the end of the summer. The tourists are returning home, school is about to start, the smell of pumpkin spice lattes fills the air and we have to say goodbye to a plethora of Broadway shows. This month we've already said a heart-aching goodbye to The Prom (August 11) and Be More Chill (August 11). To the casts and crews, trust me when I say, though your physical form may be lacking on the Great White Way, your spirit forever remains in our hearts.

But, the pain does not stop there, mi amigos. The Cher Show, Pretty Woman: The Musical and King Kong will take their final bows this Sunday August 18. So please mourn with me. Take a moment out of your day and let yourself be vulnerable. I beg of you. And we must remember though these beautiful works of art may be gone, they will never be forgotten. August... you suck.

Jon Vazquez is the creator & host of BroadwayWorld's Talk Broadway to Me. As a lover of the The Great White Way, Jon is excited to bring Broadway to the people with his outlandish and sometimes questionable antics. So if you're looking for a good time, we can't guarantee you'll find it in Jon, but go ahead and give him a shot. Keep up with Jon Vazquez on social media! @theboyinvelvet





