Podcast: BroadwayRadio's 'Tell Me More' Chats with Emmy-Winner Glynn Turman on his Career from Original A RAISIN IN THE SON to Netflix Film of MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM

On this episode of BroadwayRadio's "Tell Me More," Matt Tamanini talks to one of the most prolific character actors working today, Glynn Turman. After beginning his professional career playing Travis Younger in the original Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun" in 1959, Turman has gone on to an incredible career as a series regular or memorable guest star on TV series like "Peyton's Place," "A Different World," "The Wire," "In Treatment" for which he won an Emmy, "House of Lies," and as Nate Lahey Sr. on "How to Get Away with Murder," for which he is again nominated for an Emmy Award.

In addition to frequent stage work in Los Angeles, Turman just wrapped production on the film adaptation of August Wilson's play "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." The film is part of producer Denzel Washington's efforts to bring all of the Wilson's Century Cycle to the screen. The Netflix film features a screenplay by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and is directed by George C. Wolfe.

The film will feature Tony, Oscar, and Emmy winner Viola Davis in the title role, as well as Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Jeremy Shamos, and more.

Theme music provided by www.bensound.com

Photo Credit: ABC





