Meet the Current Cast of WAITRESS on Broadway!

They're opening up in the show's fourth and final year on Broadway.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Waitress will end its Broadway run at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. When the show says goodbye to Broadway, it will have played 33 previews and 1544 performances.

In the time since it opened, Waitress has celebrated several important milestones. At the end of June 2019, Waitress became the longest running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theater. In addition to the Broadway production, Waitress is now playing in London's West End at the Adelphi Theatre and on a North American tour, and is planning to open in Australia and Holland in 2020, and Japan in 2021.

Before we say goodbye to Waitress, we're studying up on the current 2019 cast!

Alison Luff - Jenna

Broadway: Escape to Margaritaville, Les Misérables, Matilda, Ghost,Scandalous, Mamma Mia! 1st national tour: Wicked. She is passionately one half of the singer/songwriter duo known as The Bones. TV: "FBI" (CBS). Endless love and gratitude to her ever-supportive family, husband and writing partner Matthew, Jen, Craig and Pat/Telsey + Co.

Charity Angél Dawson - Becky

Broadway: Side Show (Fortune Teller). Tours: The Color Purple(Darlene), Dreamgirls (Effie). Regional: Waitress, A.R.T.; Kiss Me, Kate (Hattie), The Wiz (Evilene), West Side Story (Rosalia). I love you, mom. Ecc 12:13

Caitlin Houlahan - Dawn

is back at the diner serving up pies after leaving to sing some Bob Dylan tunes in Girl From the North Country at The Public Theater downtown. Other recent work: The Bridges of Madison County (1st Nat'l), Parade (Lincoln Center), The 25th...Spelling Bee(Bucks Co. Playhouse), The Theory of Relativity (Goodspeed). TV/film: Peter Pan Live! and "Girls." Thanks to the Waitress team for their love and support and part in making dreams come true. Love to her hometown in Cleveland, Houla-fam, A&R, and Ryguy.

Mark Evans - Dr. Pomatter

Broadway: The Play That Goes Wrong. Off-Broadway: I Married An Angel and Me And My Girl (Encores!), Finian's Rainbow (Irish Rep). Regional: The Book of Mormon (1st National), Mary Poppins , The Fix, Aida, Singin' in the Rain. West End:Ghost, Wicked, Oklahoma!, Spamalot, The Rocky Horror Show. TV/film: "Instinct" (CBS), Tower of Silence, Lake Placid 3, Dead Hungry.

Ben Thompson - Earl

Broadway: Matilda (Trunchbull), Holler if Ya Hear Me (Griffy), American Idiot. Off-Broadway: Carrie (Billy), Rent. TV/Film: "Law & Order: SVU," "Daredevil," "BULL," The Seagull, Freedom, The Greatest Showman. Gratitude to family, my team at Abrams and Vanguard, Pat/Telsey+Co, Sara B. and Waitress creatives. Proud husband to Kat, new dad to daughter Tala! TCU Alum. @itsbenthompson

Richard Kline - Joe

was recently seen in The Sting, starring Harry Connick, Jr. Tours: Waitress,Wicked (The Wizard),The Rothschilds, Jake's Women (Jake). Broadway: City of Angels,November (Pres. Smith). Regional: Spamalot, Other Desert Cities,Death of a Salesman, Henry V,They're Playing Our Song, Titanic, Company, By Jeeves. TV: "The Americans," "Blue Bloods," and as Larry Dallas in "Three's Company." www.richardkline.tv

Benny Elledge - Cal, u/s Joe

Broadway Debut! PUMPED to join Waitress!! No time for recent credits, only tons of people to thank for helping me get here! Massive thanks to The Price Group, Windmill Studios, University of MN-Duluth Theatre, Telsey & Co, the whole Waitress team, and most importantly Mom and Dad. Much Love! SKOL!!

Noah Galvin - Ogie

Film: Booksmart (upcoming, Dir. Olivia Wilde), Assassination Nation (Dir. Sam Levinson). TV: "The Real O'Neals" (ABC). Broadway: Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen. Off-Broadway: MCC, NYTW, Public Theater, Playwrights Horizons, Vineyard, Signature, Barrow Street, Rattlestick, and more. Regional: Huntington, Bay Street Theater, Goodspeed, and more. Tours: Les Misérables (3rd national). Audiobooks: "The Perks of Being a Wallflower," "What If It's Us," and others. 2019 Audie Award nominee.

Tess Murphy - Lulu

is thrilled to make her Broadway debut! Thanks to Telsey + Co. for the opportunity, S.J. Allocco for the coaching, and David Gilbert and Abrielle Roman at Zuri for believing in me. Love to Mom, Dad, Nolans, Domans, and the rest of my extended family and friends.

Everleigh Rottuno - Lulu

is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut! Special thanks to Paradigm, Telsey, and Atlantic Acting School for believing in me! Love to Mom, Dad, Davis, Henri, and my family for always supporting me!

Dayna Jarae Dantzler - Ensemble, Nurse Norma, u/s Becky

is thrilled to be back at the diner! Credits include Broadway: Waitress, The Book Of Mormon. Off-Broadway: Don't Bother Me, I Can't Cope (Principal). Tours: The Color Purple (Celie), The Book Of Mormon (Swing, u/s Nabulungi). Regional: Cookin' at the Cookery (Young Alberta), Frankenstein, Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey II), You're Causing...Disturbance feat. Erykah Badu (BAM). WMU Alumna! Much love to Mommy D!

Tyrone Davis, Jr. - Ensemble, u/s Ogie

Broadway debut! Credits include Off-B'way: Invisible Thread (Second Stage); tours: Shrek (1st nat'l.); regional: A.R.T, The Old Globe, Goodspeed, Dallas Theater Center, Vineyard Playhouse. New World School of the Arts. Love to my family!

Andrew Fitch - Swing, u/s Cal, u/s Joe

Broadway: Pippin, Chicago, Monty Python's Spamalot. Tours: Spamalot, Billy Elliot. Thank you to this entire company for welcoming me to the diner. I couldn't be happier! Thank you to Christopher and team at CGF Talent!

Molly Hager - Mother, Ensemble

Broadway debut! Recently seen in Heathers: The Musical (New World Stages). Select film/TV: It's Kind of a Funny Story (Focus Features), "Happyish" (Showtime). Love to family, friends and CESD! And to Josh and Jeremy 'cause they helped.

Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. National tour: Legally Blonde. Regional: Freaky Friday, Ragtime, The Color Purple. Love & thanks to my Gil, KMR, Pat Goodwin and family & friends who celebrate with me.

Arica Jackson - Swing, u/s Becky

recently appeared in the new Broadway show Head Over Heels. She has also appeared in the first national tour of Waitress and she's thrilled to be back at the Diner. CMU Drama, 2017. Special Thanks: TPG and her family.

Molly Jobe - Swing, u/s Jenna, u/s Dawn

Broadway: Newsies, A Christmas Carol. 1st Nat'l/Regional: Newsies, Annie (Papermill Playhouse). BFA, NYU New Studio on Broadway. Endless thanks to my family, Henderson Hogan, Telsey and the Waitress team. Let's bake the world a better place!

Brandon Kalm - Swing, u/s Dr. Pomatter, u/s Earl, u/s Ogie

Broadway: American Psycho. Public: Shakespeare in the Park: The Tempest. National/International Tour: American Idiot. TV/Film: "Z: The Beginning of Everything." Esper studio grad. Pace MT. Thank you Creative, Pat, Bryan, DBA, Fam, Odd.

Max Kumangai - Ensemble, u/s Cal

Grateful to be back at the diner after doing the out-of-town tryout of the Broadway-bound musical Jagged Little Pill. Thank you, creatives and Telsey! BT! Nicolosi! FAMILY! University of Michigan!

Stephanie Torns - Francine, Ensemble, u/s Jenna, u/s Dawn

Broadway: Wicked (Elphaba standby). Regional/National Tours: Waitress (A.R.T.), Wicked, 9 to 5 (Judy Bernly), Les Misérables (Eponine). Many thanks to Diane, Sara, Patrick Goodwin, and the rest of the creative team for allowing me to be a part of such a beautiful show. Much love to my family for their endless support. This one's for you Pa!

Dan Tracy - Father, Ensemble, u/s Dr. Pomatter, u/s Earl

Broadway debut! National tours: American Idiot, The Sound of Music, Kinky Boots. Recent regional: Jack in Newsies (Engeman Theater). TV: "Eye Candy," "One Bad Choice." B.F.A.: University of Michigan, MT. Forever grateful to BRS/Gage, Pat Goodwin, the Waitress team, my family and Julie.





