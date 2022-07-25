Wake Up With BWW 7/25: THE KITE RUNNER Opens on Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include the opening night of The Kite Runner, which took place on July 21. Check out our photo coverage here!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

The Kite Runner Opens

Photos: THE KITE RUNNER Company Celebrates Opening Night

Photos: On the Red Carpet For Opening Night of THE KITE RUNNER on Broadway

Photos: THE KITE RUNNER Takes Opening Night Bows

More Top Stories

VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe and Stark Sands Get Ready to Bring & JULIET to Broadway

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

& Juliet, the new musical featuring the iconic pop anthems of Max Martin, is due to arrive on Broadway this fall! Two of its stars are Broadway favorites Stark Sands and Betsy Wolfe, who play Shakespeare and Anne Hathaway. In this video, catch up with the pair as they continue their run in Toronto and get ready to take the show on the road to New York City!. (more...)

Get A First Look At Sunday Morning With Sandy Duncan - Star of PETER PAN and So Much More

by Grace Cutler

This morning's CBS Sunday Morning highlighted famous icon Sandy Duncan. She shared key details about her rise to fame as well as her struggles with loss of vision and public rumors of her glass eye. . (more...)

KPOP'S Composer Helen Park And Actress Luna Were Honored By The NY METS

by Grace Cutler

Honored by the NY METS at their Korean Heritage Game on Friday night at Citi Field.. (more...)

Photos: Get a First Look At IF I FORGET At Fountain Theatre

by Grace Cutler

Jason Alexander directs L.A. premiere of Steven Levenson's funny, powerful 'If I Forget' at Fountain Theatre. (more...)

Photos: First Look At GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT At The Chance Theater

by Grace Cutler

Chance Theater, Anaheim's official resident theater company, announces the regional premiere production of the 2009 rock musical "Green Day's American Idiot.". (more...)

Review: AMPED UP POETRY IN MOTION - FREESTYLE LOVE REIGNS SUPREME at Pasadena Playhouse

by Evan Henerson

The work is smart, kinetic, occasionally a bit raunchy and a blast. Basically, this is part of the evolution of improvised comedy, only with better music. The Groundlings should be so cool.. (more...)

BREAKABLE Debuts This August At Open-Door Playhouse

by Grace Cutler

In the new play Breakable, Conner has flown out from distant California to visit his sister Jennifer in a long-term care facility. . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!