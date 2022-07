Photos: THE KITE RUNNER Company Celebrates Opening Night

Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo returned to Broadway in Dear Evan Hansen, beginning performances as Jared Kleinman last night, July 19. Backstage after the performance, he was visited by Stranger Things co-stars Sadie Sink and Maya Hawke. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos here!

July 12, 2022

The star-studded New York City Center Encores! production of James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim's beloved musical, Into the Woods, officially opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of all of the stars on the red carpet here!