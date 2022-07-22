Photos: On The Red Carpet For Opening Night of THE KITE RUNNER on Broadway!
The Kite Runner is playing on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.
The Kite Runner is officially open on Broadway! Based on Khaled Hosseini's internationally best-selling novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the production comes to New York from two successful seasons in London's West End and will run through October 30 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the rred carpet below!
Leading the cast is Amir Arison as Amir and Faran Tahir as Baba. They are joined by Mazin Akar, Barzin Akhavan, Demosthenes Chrysan, Azita Ghanizada, Danish Farooqui, Joe Joseph, Déa Julien, Dariush Kashani, Beejan Land, Amir Malaklou, Christine Mirzayan, Haris Pervaiz, Alex Purcell, Eric Sirakian, Houshang Touzie, and Evan Zes. Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.
The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team is Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director), Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Advisor and Script Consultant) and Damian Sandys (Associate Director).
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Laverne Cox and Joclyn DeFreece
Laverne Cox and Joclyn DeFreece
William Jackson Harper
William Jackson Harper
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton
Kelli O'Hara Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton
Director Giles Croft
Director Giles Croft
Playwright Matthew Spangler
Playwright Matthew Spangler
Playwright Matthew Spangler and Crystal Spangler
Playwright Matthew Spangler and Crystal Spangler
Hisham Tawfiq
Hisham Tawfiq
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tara Touzie
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tara Touzie
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Marjan Neshat
Camryn Manheim and Deirdre Lovejoy
Dominick LaRuffa Jr.
Dominick LaRuffa Jr.
Producers Ryan Bogner, Victoria Lang, Jayne Baron Sherman, Daryl Roth and Tracey Stroock McFarland
Stephen Flaherty and niece Madeline
Fareed Zakaria
Fareed Zakaria
Fareed Zakaria
Cultural Consultant Humaira Ghilzai
Cultural Consultant Humaira Ghilzai
Cultural Consultant Humaira Ghilzai and Guest
Associate Director Damian Sandys
Associate Director Damian Sandys
Damon Owlia
Damon Owlia
Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie of "Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis"
Lillian LaSalle and Hisham Tawfiq
Lillian LaSalle and Hisham Tawfiq
Signage at The Hayes Theater