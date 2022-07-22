Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Kite Runner
Photos: On The Red Carpet For Opening Night of THE KITE RUNNER on Broadway!

The Kite Runner is playing on Broadway at the Hayes Theatre.

Jul. 22, 2022  

The Kite Runner is officially open on Broadway! Based on Khaled Hosseini's internationally best-selling novel and adapted by Matthew Spangler, the production comes to New York from two successful seasons in London's West End and will run through October 30 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the rred carpet below!

Leading the cast is Amir Arison as Amir and Faran Tahir as Baba. They are joined by Mazin Akar, Barzin Akhavan, Demosthenes Chrysan, Azita Ghanizada, Danish Farooqui, Joe Joseph, Déa Julien, Dariush Kashani, Beejan Land, Amir Malaklou, Christine Mirzayan, Haris Pervaiz, Alex Purcell, Eric Sirakian, Houshang Touzie, and Evan Zes. Salar Nader plays the tabla, a percussion instrument.

The Kite Runner is directed by Giles Croft and adapted by Matthew Spangler. The creative team is Barney George (Scenic and Costume Design), Charles Balfour (Lighting Design), Drew Baumohl (Sound Design), William Simpson (Projection Design), Jonathan Girling (Composer and Musical Supervisor), Kitty Winter (Movement Director), Laura Stanczyk (Casting Director), Humaira Ghilzai (Cultural Advisor and Script Consultant) and Damian Sandys (Associate Director).

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

The Kite Runner
Bill Irwin

The Kite Runner
Bill Irwin

The Kite Runner
Danny Burstein

The Kite Runner
Danny Burstein

The Kite Runner
Laverne Cox

The Kite Runner
Laverne Cox

The Kite Runner
Laverne Cox

The Kite Runner
Laverne Cox and Joclyn DeFreece

The Kite Runner
Laverne Cox and Joclyn DeFreece

The Kite Runner
William Jackson Harper

The Kite Runner
William Jackson Harper

The Kite Runner
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton

The Kite Runner
Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton

The Kite Runner
Greg Naughton

The Kite Runner
Kelli O'Hara Kelli O'Hara and Greg Naughton

The Kite Runner
Kelli O'Hara

The Kite Runner
Shereen Pimentel

The Kite Runner
Shereen Pimentel

The Kite Runner
George Takei

The Kite Runner
George Takei

The Kite Runner
Director Giles Croft

The Kite Runner
Director Giles Croft

The Kite Runner
Playwright Matthew Spangler

The Kite Runner
Playwright Matthew Spangler

The Kite Runner
Playwright Matthew Spangler and Crystal Spangler

The Kite Runner
Playwright Matthew Spangler and Crystal Spangler

The Kite RunnerHisham Tawfiq

The Kite Runner
Hisham Tawfiq

The Kite Runner
Megan Boone

The Kite Runner
Megan Boone

The Kite Runner
Lynn Nottage

The Kite Runner
Lynn Nottage

The Kite Runner
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold

The Kite Runner
Jason Squatriglia and Hunter Arnold

The Kite Runner
Shohreh Aghdashloo

The Kite Runner
Shohreh Aghdashloo

The Kite Runner
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tara Touzie

The Kite Runner
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Tara Touzie

The Kite Runner
Shohreh Aghdashloo and Marjan Neshat

The Kite Runner
Marjan Neshat

The Kite Runner
Marjan Neshat

The Kite Runner
Camryn Manheim and Deirdre Lovejoy

The Kite Runner
Camryn Manheim

The Kite Runner
Camryn Manheim

The Kite Runner
Dominick LaRuffa Jr.

The Kite Runner
Dominick LaRuffa Jr.

The Kite Runner
Producers Ryan Bogner, Victoria Lang, Jayne Baron Sherman, Daryl Roth and Tracey Stroock McFarland

The Kite Runner
Dea Julien

The Kite Runner
Dea Julien

The Kite Runner
RosAnna Scotto

The Kite Runner
RosAnna Scotto

The Kite Runner
Stephen Flaherty

The Kite Runner
Stephen Flaherty and niece Madeline

The Kite Runner
Fareed Zakaria

The Kite Runner
Fareed Zakaria

The Kite Runner
Fareed Zakaria

The Kite Runner
Cultural Consultant Humaira Ghilzai

The Kite Runner
Cultural Consultant Humaira Ghilzai

The Kite Runner
Cultural Consultant Humaira Ghilzai and Guest

The Kite Runner
Associate Director Damian Sandys

The Kite Runner
Associate Director Damian Sandys

The Kite Runner
Alyssa May Gold

The Kite Runner
Alyssa May Gold

The Kite Runner
Damon Owlia

The Kite Runner
Damon Owlia

The Kite Runner
Colin Mochrie

The Kite Runner
Asad Mecci and Colin Mochrie of "Hyprov: Improv Under Hypnosis"

The Kite Runner
Lillian LaSalle and Hisham Tawfiq

The Kite Runner
Lillian LaSalle and Hisham Tawfiq

The Kite Runner
Signage at The Hayes Theater



Macgyver Voting

