Wake Up With BWW 7/16: First Listen to PRINCE OF EGYPT, New Disney Shows For Licensing, and More!

The Prince of Egypt is coming to London and we've got your first listen! Check out the brand new video of the orchestra in action below!

Disney and MTI are teaming up to release a bunch of new shows for licensing! The shows, which include Frozen KIDS (September 2019), Moana JR. (January 2020), Newsies JR. (September 2020), and Finding Nemo JR. (January 2021), based on Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar films, will soon be available for licensing in the United States.

She can fly! Jenn Colella is taking on the role of Peter Pan at Pittsburgh CLO and we've got your first look down below!

Beth Malone is returning to The Muny as Miss Trunchbull in Matilda the Musical! Malone replaces the previously announced Will Swenson, who had to depart the production due to unexpected scheduling conflicts.

1) GoFundMe Started for MARY TYLER MOORE Star Valerie Harper's Cancer Treatment

by TV News Desk

A GoFundMe page has been started for "Mary Tyler Moore" star Valerie Harper, who has been fighting lung cancer that began in 2009 and became brain cancer in 2013, according to ShowBiz411. Harper's husband, Tony Cacciotti, started the page because the cost of home healthcare and prescriptions has exceeded anything insurance and savings can handle.. (more...)

2) FROZEN KIDS, MOANA JR., NEWSIES JR., and FINDING NEMO JR. Will Soon Be Available For Licensing Through MTI and Disney

In partnership with Disney Theatrical Group, Music Theatre International plans to release an expanded library of new licensed titles. Frozen KIDS (September 2019), Moana JR. (January 2020), Newsies JR. (September 2020), and Finding Nemo JR. (January 2021), based on Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar films, will soon be available for licensing in the United States.. (more...)

3) FIRST LISTEN: In the Studio With THE PRINCE OF EGYPT's Orchestra

by BroadwayWorld TV

Get a first listen to The Prince of Egypt in an all new video, which shows the orchestral recording of the music from the brand new production!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: Get A First Look At Jenn Colella in PETER PAN at Pittsburgh CLO

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's Peter Pan starring Jenn Colella, star of Tony-winning Come From Away, Charles Shaughnessy, best known as Maxwell Sheffield on TV's The Nanny and Ace Young of American Idol fame. Check out the video!. (more...)

5) Beth Malone Will Star As Miss Trunchbull in MATILDA at The Muny

BroadwayWorld has learned Tony nominee Beth Malone will return to The Muny as Miss Trunchbull in Roald Dahl's Matilda, August 5 - 11. Malone played the title role in The Muny's 2017 production of The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Roald Dahl's Matilda is proudly sponsored by Emerson. . (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Jacob Dickey takes over the title role in Aladdin beginning today!

Aladdin, the hit Broadway musical, welcomes Jacob Dickey to the title role on Tuesday, July 16 to Thursday, September 12 at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

Dickey was previously an Aladdin ensemble cast member and an understudy for Aladdin and Kassim in the Broadway production. He also spent time playing the title role in the North American Tour in 2017.

BWW Exclusive: Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Marin Ireland

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine , who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts.

In this week's episode, Ilana chats with Marin Ireland!

Marin Ireland has been seen on Broadway in Big Knife, After Miss Julie, reasons to be pretty (Tony nom, Theatre World Award). Selected Off-Broadway: Blue Ridge (Atlantic), Summer and Smoke (Transport Group/CSC), Three Sisters (CSC), Marie Antoinette, Blasted (Soho Rep), Maple and Vine (Playwrights Horizons), In the Wake, The Ruby Sunrise (Public), Lie of the Mind (New Group); Cyclone (Obie Award; Studio Dante), Far Away (NYTW), The Harlequin Studies (Signature), On the Exhale (Drama Desk nom, Solo Performance, Roundabout), Ironbound (Drama Desk nom, Rattlestick, Geffen Playhouse), Kill Floor (LCT3). Other: 4.48 Psychosis (Royal Court US tour), Troilus & Cressida (Wooster Group/RSC). Film: The Family Fang, Glass Chin (Independent Spirit Award nomination), 28 Hotel Rooms, Flint, Sparrows Dance, The Irishman, others. TV: "Sneaky Pete," "The Slap,""Masters of Sex," "Girls," "The Divide," "Homeland", "Mildred Pierce,"others.

Set Your DVR...

The Cast of The Lion King will appear on The TODAY Show this morning!

What we're watching: Watch Taylor Iman Jones, Dave Thomas Brown & More Sing from Adam Gwon's SCOTLAND, PA

The cast includes Jeb Brown as "Duncan," Jay Armstrong Johnson as "Banko," Taylor Iman Jones as "Pat," Lacretta as "Mrs. Lenox," Megan Lawrence as "McDuff," Ryan McCartan as "Mac," Will Meyers as "Malcolm," Wonu Ogunfowora as "Stacey," David Rossmer as "Doug," Alysha Umphress as "Jessie" and Kaleb Wells as "Hector."

Social Butterfly: THE PROM's Jerusha Cavazos Takes Over Instagram!

Sunday belonged to us because Jerusha Cavazos took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story for a look behind the scenes at The Prom! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Tony Kushner, who turns 63 today!

Tony Kushner is an American playwright and screenwriter, best known for writing Angels in America, which was just recently revived on Broadway and closed on July 15, 2018. He received the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1993 for Angels in America.

He also co-authored with Eric Roth the screenplay for the 2005 film Munich, and he wrote the screenplay for the 2012 film Lincoln. Both movies were critically acclaimed, and he received Academy Award nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay. He received a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama in 2013.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





