Exclusive Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Marin Ireland

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

BroadwayWorld has teamed up with Broadway actress Ilana Levine, who makes her entrance onto the podcast stage with her critically acclaimed show Little Known Facts. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview, "Podcast Vérité," is unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny. Her twitter account @ilanalevine was named one of the " 100 Twitter accounts to follow in 2018.

For more on Little Known Facts, click here!

In this week's episode, Ilana chats with Marin Ireland!

Marin Ireland has been seen on Broadway in Big Knife, After Miss Julie, reasons to be pretty (Tony nom, Theatre World Award). Selected Off-Broadway: Blue Ridge (Atlantic), Summer and Smoke (Transport Group/CSC), Three Sisters (CSC), Marie Antoinette, Blasted (Soho Rep), Maple and Vine (Playwrights Horizons), In the Wake, The Ruby Sunrise (Public), Lie of the Mind (New Group); Cyclone (Obie Award; Studio Dante), Far Away (NYTW), The Harlequin Studies (Signature), On the Exhale (Drama Desk nom, Solo Performance, Roundabout), Ironbound (Drama Desk nom, Rattlestick, Geffen Playhouse), Kill Floor (LCT3). Other: 4.48 Psychosis (Royal Court US tour), Troilus & Cressida (Wooster Group/RSC). Film: The Family Fang, Glass Chin (Independent Spirit Award nomination), 28 Hotel Rooms, Flint, Sparrows Dance, The Irishman, others. TV: "Sneaky Pete," "The Slap,""Masters of Sex," "Girls," "The Divide," "Homeland", "Mildred Pierce,"others.

TWITTER l FACEBOOK l INSTAGRAM Follow Little Known Facts on:

Photo Credit: Diana Ragland





Related Articles