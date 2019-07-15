FIRST LISTEN: In the Studio With THE PRINCE OF EGYPT's Orchestra

Click Here for More Articles on THE PRINCE OF EGYPT

Get a first listen to The Prince of Egypt in an all new video, which shows the orchestral recording of the music from the brand new production!

Watch the video below!

The Prince of Egypt is premiering at London's Dominion Theatre on Wednesday 5 February 2020 for a limited 32-week engagement.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Philip LaZebnik and features 10 new songs, together with 5 of Schwartz's acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film, including Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is directed by Scott Schwartz (Disney's The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and choreographed by Sean Cheesman (So You Think You Can Dance). The production is presented by DreamWorks Theatricals (a division of Universal Theatrical Group), Michael McCabe and Neil Laidlaw.

Tickets are now on sale via www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com, in person at the Dominion Theatre Box Office and by phone: 0345 200 7982 (+44 161 876 2405 if dialling from outside the UK).

Journey through the wonders of Ancient Egypt as two young men, raised together as brothers in a kingdom of privilege, find themselves suddenly divided by a secret past. One must rule as Pharaoh, the other must rise up and free his true people; both face a destiny that will change history forever.

A milestone in cinematic achievement, DreamWorks' The Prince of Egypt captivated movie audiences across the world and recently celebrated its 20th Anniversary.

For more information, visit www.ThePrinceofEgyptMusical.com.





