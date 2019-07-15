VIDEO: Get A First Look At Jenn Colella in PETER PAN at Pittsburgh CLO

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Pittsburgh CLO's Peter Pan starring Jenn Colella, star of Tony-winning Come From Away, Charles Shaughnessy, best known as Maxwell Sheffield on TV's The Nanny and Ace Young of American Idol fame. Check out the video below!

Pittsburgh CLO welcomes both Jenn Colella and Charles Shaughnessy back to the Benedum, as they both starred in previous summer season hits: Jenn as Annie Oakley in 2008's Annie Get Your Gun, and Charles as Henry Higgins in 2003's My Fair Lady.

Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale, PETER PAN is one of the most beloved family favorites of all time. This high-flying Tony Award®-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years! Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce tribe of Lost Boys, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook. Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," as well as a rousing story full of magic, warmth and adventure, PETER PAN is the perfect show for the child in all of us... who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.

For tickets and more visit https://www.pittsburghclo.org/shows/peter-pan.





