Wake Up With BWW 6/7: New Dates For Broadway-Bound 1776, and More!

American Repertory Theater has announced its upcoming programming, including updated dates for Broadway-bound 1776, a new musical starring Idina Menzel, and much more.

Billy Porter has teamed up with designer shoe brand Jimmy Choo to launch a collection of gender-neutral shoes.

Alex Newell's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Alex singing "My Man", below!

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Verdi's Rigoletto Starring Diana Damrau, Oksana Volkova, Piotr Beczała, Željko Lučić, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Michele Mariotti. Production by Michael Mayer. From February 16, 2013.

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm!

BWW Exclusive: Alex Newell Sings 'My Man' With Seth Rudetsky

Alex Newell's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Alex singing "My Man", below!

News: American Repertory Theater Announces Upcoming Programming; New Dates For Broadway-Bound 1776, New Musical Starring Idina Menzel, and More!

American Repertory Theater has announced its upcoming programming, including updated dates for Broadway-bound 1776, a new musical starring Idina Menzel, and much more.

1776 will now play May - July 2022 in the Loeb Drama Center before it plays at Roundabout Theatre Company in fall 2022 and begins a national tour in February 2023.

WILD in Concert is a new musical starring Idina Menzel, which was created by Tony and Obie Award-winning playwright V (formerly Eve Ensler).

What We're Watching: Mandy Patinkin Joins Season Five of THE GOOD FIGHT; Check Out an All New Trailer!

The official trailer has been released for The Good Fight, starring Christina Baranski and Audra McDonald. This season, Mandy Patinkin joins the cast as Judge Wackner.

In the fifth season of the legal drama, Diane (Baranski) is forced to question whether it's appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers.

Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Social Butterfly: Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and More Perform in Union Square as Part of NY PopsUp

Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and more took over Union Square Park in a performance as part of NY PopsUp on Tuesday, June 1.

The special performance also featured Richard Baskin, Jr. and Will Van Dyke.

Broadway's @MrJoeIconis and Lauren Marcus (@LaurMarcus) take over Union Square Park with @RichardBaskinJr and Will Van Dyke (@WVDmusic) for a spectacular evening of live music. #NYPopsUp pic.twitter.com/WYHuzvsqSS - NY PopsUp (@NYPopsUp) June 4, 2021

