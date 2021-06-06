The Show Must Go On! Live at The Palace Theatre Will Be Broadcast Today, 6 June

The final performance of the sold-out run of THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE will now be streamed as a live broadcast today, Sunday 6 June at 7pm.

Theatre fans will be given further opportunity to enjoy the show in its entirety as it is made available to watch on 'The Shows Must Go On!' YouTube channel for the seven days following the LIVE broadcast.

Filmed by National Theatre Live, the world's most iconic musicals return to the West End stage with a stunning concert performance that audiences can watch from the comfort of their homes for free; exclusively via the hugely popular 'The Shows Must Go On!' YouTube channel: youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE is set to be the biggest celebration of musical theatre this year with 18 of the biggest musicals in London West End all performing! Including TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, Dear Evan Hansen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, SIX, Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, WICKED, Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, & Juliet, Les MisÃ©rables, Disney's The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, Come From Away, The Phantom Of The Opera, Mary Poppins, MAMMA MIA!, Back to the Future The Musical and Pretty Woman The Musical along with a thrilling line-up of West End talent, a multi award winning creative team and the finest musicians in London.

The LIVE broadcast is announced after a record breaking on-sale and follows an incredible year for The Theatre Support fund+, raising over Â£900,000 for theatre charities from their renowned 'The Show Must Go On!' merchandise. All profits from the concert will go to Acting for Others and Phoebe Waller-Bridge's charity, Fleabag Support Fund. Audiences watching the broadcast can donate to Theatre Support Fund+ via the website, www.theatresupportfund.co.uk/donate or Text 'THEATRE' followed by the amount you want to donate to 70460.

Chris Marcus and Damien Stanton from Theatre Support Fund+ said today, 'We wanted to give audiences who missed out on tickets and theatre fans worldwide the opportunity to watch and be a part of this celebration of the West End, in this once in a lifetime concert! It's been 15 months since many of these shows have performed and this is a great way to kick off the re-opening of the West End, with performances from so many fantastic names in our industry. Our 'The Show Must Go On!' campaign has been supported by people from 72 countries so we are delighted to be working with 'The Shows Must Go On' YouTube channel and NT Live on bringing this broadcast to people's homes all over the world and want to thank them for everything they have done to make this all possible'.

The concert will be hosted by musical theatre legends, Bonnie Langford ("9 to 5 the Musical", "42nd Street") and Trevor Dion Nicholas ("Hamilton", "Aladdin"). Performances and casting include:

Aisha Jawando in a performance from TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, Marcus Harman in a performance from Dear Evan Hansen, Sharan Phull in a performance from Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Collette Guitart and Hana Stewart who will alternate in a performance from SIX, Trevor Dion Nicholas in a performance from Hamilton, Dom Simpson and Tom Xander in a performance from The Book of Mormon, Laura Pick in a performance from WICKED, Tilly-Raye Bayer, Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Carly Thoms in a performance from the Royal Shakespeare Company's Matilda The Musical, Jordan Luke Gage in a performance from & Juliet, John Owen Jones in a performance from Les MisÃ©rables, Kayi Ushe and Janique Charles in a performance from Disney's The Lion King, Christine Allado and Alexia Khadime in a performance from The Prince of Egypt, Alice Fearn in a performance from Come From Away, Lucy St Louis and Rhys Whitfield in a performance from The Phantom Of The Opera, Zizi Strallen in a performance from Mary Poppins and Mazz Murray in a performance from MAMMA MIA! In addition, Olly Dobson in a performance from Back to the Future The Musical and Aimie Atkinson in a performance from Pretty Woman The Musical. There will also be a choir of 16 which is made up of Musical Theatre 2020 graduates.

The concert will also include a brand-new opening number, written by West End musical writing duo Stiles & Drewe called 'The Show Must Go On!' which celebrates the theatre industry in these current times.

The multi-award winning creative team includes: Luke Sheppard and Anna Fox, who will direct the concert, Stephen Brooker as musical supervisor, set design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Howard Hudson. Sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by Fray Studio and Stuart Morley as musical director.

THE SHOW MUST GO ON! LIVE AT THE PALACE THEATRE is produced by Chris Marcus & Damien Stanton for the Theatre Support Fund+ with Executive Producers, Jack Maple & Brian Zeilinger-Goode for MZG Theatre Productions.

All details for the concert can be found via the website www.theshowmustgoonlive.com

For more theatre content or for information on The Shows Must Go On! YouTube channel visit: youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon