VIDEO: Daphne Rubin-Vega Explains How Creators Made a More Representative IN THE HEIGHTS

There will most certainly be a Carnaval del Barrio on June 10, when Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning musical, In the Heights officially arrives. One of its stars is beloved Broadway veteran Daphne Rubin-Vega, who admits she has been dying for this chance. "I've always wanted to sing on film, and if you stay in the game long enough, it can happen!" she said.

Rubin-Vega plays Daniela in the film- a character that has been slightly modified since the show arrived on Broadway in 2008. "She comes with a squad! Carla is not just her employee at the salon- she is her business and life partner," she explained. "And then there's Cuca, who is our ride-or-die. Quiara, Lin and Jon made a point of doing as much expanding of representation as possible without changing the story completely."

How did she feel when she finally saw the film for the first time? "I felt the culmination of so much work and so much expectation and anticipation! It was being a part of something so much bigger. The thing about this and Rent is that... it's hard to articulate the feeling that goes with being a part of something so indescribably big. I don't have a crystal ball to tell you what's gonna happen in the future, but I know it's going to be something, and that's a really powerful feeling."

