Billy Porter Partners With Jimmy Choo On Gender-Neutral Shoe Collection

Billy Porter has teamed up with designer shoe brand Jimmy Choo to launch a collection of gender-neutral shoes. The size-inclusive line of shoes will go up to women's size 15 (men's size 13).

To celebrate the release, Jimmy Choo is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, an organization that hopes to end LGBTQ suicide with 24/7 phone, text, and chat crisis counseling.

Porter dedicates this collection to this mom, who was disabled, and never able to walk in high heels.

"This line is dedicated to my mother, whose biggest dream as a disabled woman was to be able to walk in a pair of high-heeled shoes. She never got to achieve that dream, but I get to stand in proxy for her for all the world to see," Porter said in a release. "My mother is the personification of the power of what true unconditional love looks like. And as a gender-neutral collection, my goal is to free folks from the chains that bind authenticity on all levels."

"Billy is a true original. His energy, his talent, and his advocacy for others is joyous," said Jimmy Choo Creative Director Sandra Choi. "He embodies the Jimmy Choo ethos with his daring spirit on and off the red carpet."

Choi goes on to say, "Fashion allows us all to dream and there should be no boundary to who can experience the transformative effect of stepping into a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. I am so thrilled to collaborate with Billy and bring this vision to life in celebration of equality and acceptance."

The collection is available for pre-order now at www.JimmyChoo.com.

Check out a preview in the video below: