VIDEO: Mandy Patinkin Joins Season Five of THE GOOD FIGHT; Check Out an All New Trailer!

The official trailer has been released for The Good Fight, starring Christina Baranski and Audra McDonald. This season, Mandy Patinkin joins the cast as Judge Wackner.

In the fifth season of the legal drama, Diane (Baranski) is forced to question whether it's appropriate for her to help run an African American law firm with Liz (McDonald) when the firm loses two top lawyers.

Meanwhile, Marissa (Sarah Steele) and the firm become entangled with Hal Wackner (Patinkin), a regular Chicagoan who decides to open his own courtroom in the back of a copy shop.

Check out the trailer below!