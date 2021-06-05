VIDEO: Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and More Perform in Union Square as Part of NY PopsUp

Joe Iconis, Lauren Marcus, and more took over Union Square Park in a performance as part of NY PopsUp on Tuesday, June 1.

The special performance also featured Richard Baskin, Jr. and Will Van Dyke.

Check out a video below featuring clips from the performance!

Broadway's @MrJoeIconis and Lauren Marcus (@LaurMarcus) take over Union Square Park with @RichardBaskinJr and Will Van Dyke (@WVDmusic) for a spectacular evening of live music. #NYPopsUp pic.twitter.com/WYHuzvsqSS - NY PopsUp (@NYPopsUp) June 4, 2021

NY PopsUp is an unprecedented and expansive festival featuring hundreds of pop-up performances (many of which are free of charge and all open to the public) that intersect with the daily lives of New Yorkers, as announced by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo. a??The series of events is intended to revitalize the spirit and well-being of New York citizens with the energy of live performance while jumpstarting New York's live entertainment sector in coordination with the New York State Council on the Arts and Empire State Development. The programming for NY PopsUp is curated by stage director Zack Winokur, in partnership with a hand-selected council of artistic advisors who represent the diversity of New York's dynamic performing arts scene and artistic communities.

NY PopsUp launched on Saturday, February 20 and will run through Labor Daya??, coinciding with the 20th Anniversary of the Tribeca Film Festival and The Festival at Little Island at Pier 55. NY PopsUp is being coordinated in lock step with state public health officials and will strictly adhere to New York State Department of Health COVID-19 protocols and guidelines. NY PopsUp's model for delivering safe performance experiences helpa??s provide a reopening roadmap for New York's cultural institutions, including Lincoln Center, in the planning of their new outdoor performing arts complex, "Restart Stages."

Please note that, given the impromptu nature and surprise element of the pop-up format, not all performances will be announced in advance. Please follow @NYPopsUp on Twitter and Instagram for the latest.