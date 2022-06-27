Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Sutton Foster Out of THE MUSIC MAN Due to COVID-19, and More

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include Sutton Foster missing performances of The Music Man due to testing positive for COVID-19. Audrey Cardwell and Kathy Voutko will cover the role of Marion Paroo while she is out.

Plus, check out videos from West End LIVE, featuring Six, Heathers, Bonnie & Clyde, and more!

Sutton Foster Out of THE MUSIC MAN with COVID

by Robert Diamond

Sutton Foster has just shared on Instagram that she's again tested positive for COVID and will miss performances of THE MUSIC MAN.. (more...)

VIDEO: Meet the HADESTOWN Tour's New Orpheus- Chibueze Ihuoma

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

There's a new Orpheus coming to a town near you! Chibueze Ihuoma, previously an understudy in the national tour of Hadestown, just officially took over the role during its residence in San Francisco. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is chatting with Ihuoma about how he got the part, what his Orpheus is like, and so much more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch SIX, BONNIE & CLYDE, HEATHERS and More at West End LIVE

by Team BWW

West End LIVE returned for its annual free weekend showcasing the best of London's musicals. Check out highlights from the weekend-long event!. (more...)

Photos: Celebrating Broadway's Harvey Evans At The Triad Theatre on June 22nd

by Grace Cutler

Dancers over 40 presented a sold out one-night-only special event: A Toast to Harvey - Celebrating the Life and Career of Harvey Evans on Wednesday, June 22nd, 6 - 9PM at The Triad Theatre. The evening was hosted by Broadway legend, Lee Roy Reams and featured performances and remembrances by Jim Brochu, Anita Gillette, Kurt Peterson, Marianne Tatum, Penny Worth and Tony Yazbeck.. (more...)

Photos: VidCon Day 3 Included Derek Hough, Nia Sioux, and More

by Grace Cutler

Here are some exclusive photos of Derek Hough, Nia Sioux, Elyse Myers, Kris Collins, and Jasmine Chiswell at Vidcon Day 3 Panels. Some of the world's top content creators including MrBeast, Charli D'Amelio, Elyse Myers, and Achieng Agutu made their VidCon debut, joining one of the largest and most diverse group of Featured Creators making appearances at the show.. (more...)

Review: SUPERMAN IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

by Aliya Al-Hassan

Despite the relentless advance of the modern Marvel franchise, the 1978 film of Superman remains one of the best comic book films ever made. This is, in no small part, due to John Williams' remarkable and iconic score that was nominated for an Academy Award.. (more...)

The Lady Hamlet begins performances at Provincetown Theater tonight, learn more here!

Christine Andreas, Jason Graae, Kelli Rabke, and more star in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: Almost On Broadway tonight, learn more here!

