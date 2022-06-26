Sutton Foster Out of THE MUSIC MAN with COVID

Sutton Foster has just shared on Instagram that she's again tested positive for COVID and will miss performances of The Music Man. "I'm so sorry to share this news, but this morning I tested positive for COVID. But you're all in good hands with Audrey Cardwell and Kathy Voutko as Marion Paroo. Love to everyone at the Winter Garden Theatre, and see you all soon. "

This follows Hugh Jackman having COVID for a second time. He returned to the show on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.