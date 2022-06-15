Christine Andreas, Jason Graae, Kelli Rabke & More to Star in BROADWAY BY THE YEAR: Almost On Broadway

The Town Hall will present Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway on Monday, June 27 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will continue Broadway By The Year's 21st landmark season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).



This latest Broadway by the Year concert will highlight songs that leapt to fame from shows that never actually made it to Broadway. For the first time in its 21-year history, Broadway by the Year will venture outside the confines of Broadway to honor the brilliant songs born Off-Broadway in shows that played everywhere but Broadway. Just a small sampling of the famous Off-Broadway shows that will be celebrated with songs from their shows are Forever Plaid, Forbidden Broadway, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah, Beehive, The World Goes Round, The Last Five Years, Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, and, of course, The Fantasticks. Then there are the big shows that famously never made it to Broadway, like The Baker's Wife, Children of Eden, and The Hunchback of Notre Dame which will be represented as well.



The cast of Broadway By The Year: Almost on Broadway includes: Christine Andreas (On Your Toes, Oklahoma!), Jason Graae (Forever Plaid, Hello Muddah, Hello Faddah), Ed Staudenmayer (Forbidden Broadway), Kelli Rabke (Joseph...; Children of Eden), Crystal Joy (Motown: The Musical), Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), Pedro Coppeti (The Hunchback of Notre Dame), and Danny Gardner (Flying Over Sunset; Dames At Sea). More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.



"New York theater, and theater around the country, is so much more than just Broadway shows," said Scott Siegel. "We look forward to spotlighting the shows that have enriched our musical theater lives without ever having been on the main stem. As always, as befits this legendary series, the concert will be brimming with comedy, drama, and dance."



"Broadway By The Year has been a staple of The Town Hall's programming for over 20 years and we are excited that the series continues to evolve," said The Town Hall's Artistic Director Melay Araya. "We know our audience is in for a treat."



Tickets for Broadway By The Year are $57-$67. For tickets and information, please visit www.thetownhall.org or call 800-982-2787. The Broadway By The Year concert series is part of The Town Hall's presenting season.



On September 19th, the season will close with A ONE NIGHT ONLY HISTORY OF BROADWAY SONG AND DANCE, the most ambitious concert event in the 21 years of Broadway by the Year's legendary run at The Town Hall.