Wake Up With BWW 6/19: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME and GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTY on Broadway, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Freestyle Love Supreme is headed to Broadway! Lin-Manuel Miranda announced live on Jimmy Fallon last night that the hip-hop, improv, live music experience is coming this fall. The group is set to begin at Broadway's Booth Theatre on September 13th, with performances through October 2nd.

We also found out yesterday that Girl From The North Country is coming to Broadway! The show begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre and officially opens on Thursday, March 5.

Vanessa Carlton is gearing up for her turn as Carole King - and her Broadway debut - in Beautiful, The Carole King Musical. Carlton recently gave us a preview of her performance and you can check out the video below!

1) Breaking: Tony Awards Announces 2019-2020 Nominating Committee

The Tony Awards Administration Committee announced today the Nominating Committee for the 2019-2020 Broadway season. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.. (more...)

2) Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of KISS MY AZTEC! at Berkeley Rep?

The world premiere of Kiss My Aztec! is currently running through July 14 at Berkeley Rep.. (more...)

3) GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Comes to Broadway's Belasco Theatre in February 2020

After its hit runs at The Public Theater, The Old Vic London, and in the West End, Girl from the North Country will come to Broadway, beginning performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5. . (more...)

4) Photo Flash: Mel Brooks Takes Up Residency on Broadway

Blazing Saddles. Young Frankenstein. The Producers. Mel Brooks has created some of the most iconic comedies in film history, and he is returning to the New York stage for an exclusive two-night engagement.. (more...)

5) Shoshana Bean, Joshua Henry, and Rob McClure to Join Jason Robert Brown and Stephen Sondheim in Concert

SubCulture and Jason Robert Brown announced today that Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Joshua Henry (Carousel), and Rob McClure(Beetlejuice) will join Brown, Stephen Sondheim, and Katrina Lenk in their evening of songs and stories at Town Hall on Monday, June 24 at 8:00 PM.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Says Goodbye to AVENUE Q

Broadway Sessions bid farewell to Avenue Q recently. Current cast members as well as Q alumni joined together to celebrate the Tony winning musicals 16 year run in NYC. And yes, there was plenty of puppet action! Enjoy these highlights featuring Rick Lyon, Jennifer Barnhart, Ben Durocher, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Maggie Lakis, Erin Quill, Carmen Ruby Floyd, Sharon Wheatley, joshua holden, Imari Hardon, Jed Resnick as well as our Rising Star Cassandra Giovinne.

Broadway Sessions will be back on a special Tuesday night, June 25th for its annual NYMF sneak peek.

Set Your DVR...

Ian McKellen will appear on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH James Corden tonight!

Keri Russell will appear on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN today!

What we're geeking out over: FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME To Land On Broadway This Fall!

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced live on Jimmy Fallon last night that FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME, the hip-hop, improv, live music experience from Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, is headed to Broadway this fall for a limited engagement!

The group is set to begin at Broadway's Booth Theatre on September 13th, with performances through October 2nd.

Audiences can expect special - and spontaneous - guest appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Chris Jackson, James Monroe Iglehart, and more!

What we're watching: Watch Vanessa Carlton Channel Carole King as She Preps for Her Broadway Debut in BEAUTIFUL!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, three-time Grammy Award® nominated singer/songwriter Vanessa Carlton, will make her Broadway debut this summer as Carole King in the hit musical Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. Carlton will begin performances Thursday, June 27 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd Street) for a 10-week run in the Tony®, Olivier®, and Grammy Award-winning smash hit.

Watch as Carlton gives us a sneak peek from the Stephen Sondheim stage and chats about why she can't wait for her big debut!

Social Butterfly: Sharrod Williams Takes Over Instagram at The Muny's Guys and Dolls!

We lucked out this weekend as Sharrod Williams took BroadwayWorld behind the scenes at The Muni's first show of their 101st season, Guys and Dolls! So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy.

